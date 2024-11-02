Advertisement
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager

AFP
Manchester United's new coach Ruben Amorim in October 2024. Photo / AFP

Ruben Amorim was on Friday named as the new manager of Manchester United, replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting Lisbon, has signed a deal until 2027 and will join the club on November 11.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements,” the club said on its website.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club.”

United described Amorim as “one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football”.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Amorim arrives at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, looks on, as Arne Slot, manager of Liverpool, gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Photo / Getty Images
United sacked ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.


