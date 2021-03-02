Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron hosts first edition of Motor Yacht Mastercard Superyacht Regatta

Beyond the Cup's Cheree Kinnear got in on the action at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron's Motor Yacht regatta.

One would imagine the daily life of a superyacht owner to include enjoying the finest cuisine while lounging in the sunshine at cruising speed.

But that's certainly not what a group of owners got up to at the weekend.

Racing around the Hauraki Gulf in the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron's first edition of the Motor Yacht Mastercard Superyacht Regatta, teams took part in a range of challenges from riding a hydrofoil bike to stomaching a plateful of "Kiwi delicacies" including huhu grubs, kina and fish eyeballs.

The Amazing-Race-meets-Fear-Factor regatta saw teams race between Milford beach, Kawau Island, Ma O' War Bay and Rangitoto Island.

RNZYS's CEO Hayden Porter said the inspiration behind the event was "all about having a bit of fun".

"Our inspiration was to show people the best of New Zealand so what better than our beautiful Hauraki Gulf," he said.

Other challenges included hitting dissolving fish-food golf balls into a floating ring and swimming out to a buoy to retrieve a shovel to dig a hole and plant a native tree.

"A big thing for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and our partner Mastercard is sustainable practices, so from everything we wanted to do, we had to leave a positive impact where everybody went."

Porter said entrants had been "fizzing" throughout the two-day regatta and they had already confirmed its return next year.

"It'll be bigger and better, so this time next year, watch for number two."