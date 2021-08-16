Rowing: Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond reveals he watched son's birth from MIQ

All Blacks dominated the Wallabies at Eden Park, Warriors claimed a third-straight victory, another top ten finish for Lydia Ko plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond has revealed that he watched his son's birth from his MIQ hotel in Christchurch.

Bond, along with several other Kiwi Olympians, was released from isolation in Christchurch today after his return from Tokyo.

Bond and his wife Lizzie welcomed their third child Finlay during his first week of MIQ, completing a big week for the rowing great after winning gold in Tokyo as part of the men's eight crew.

"Three's a party... A big seven days for the Bond family with the arrival of Finlay," Bond posted on Instagram at the time.

"Looking forward to meeting him once I'm released from quarantine."

Speaking at Christchurch Airport after his two-week isolation period, Bond said he was able to view Finlay being born from his hotel room.

"My wife (Lizzie) had a baby in the first week of MIQ, so that provided a little bit of interest to the week," Bond told Stuff.

"Via Zoom, I was able to be part of the finale, I guess, you could say. We were aware that was probably going to be the outcome and made preparations for that.

"Everyone was fine, so that was the most important thing."

Hamish Bond after winning his third Olympic gold medal. Photo / Photosport

Bond said he's looking forward to meeting his family and helping his wife with the newborn.

"I am going to be busy dealing with the other two, so Lizzie can deal with the newborn.

"In the first week at home I am just looking forward to meeting my family; obviously my son and daughters. I have been away for about six weeks, so just to catch and play with them."

As part of the men's rowing eight, Bond and his team claimed an upset victory over Germany and Great Britain on July 30 to claim the gold medal.

It was only New Zealand's second gold in the men's rowing eight, with the first coming in Munich in 1976.

Bond also made history by becoming New Zealand's first athlete to win a gold medal at three successive Games. Kayaker Lisa Carrington would go on to achieve the same feat later.

He claimed golds in London 2012 and Rio four years later with long-time rowing partner Hamish Murray.