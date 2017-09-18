Rory McIlroy swaps golf for football after being challenged by Ronaldo

Rory McIlroy. Photo / Getty Images.

Rory McIlroy may have endured a bad year with a golf club in hand, but the former world No 1 still has some tricks up his sleeve with a football.

After being challenged online by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Northern Irishman displayed his best skills in a video posted to Instagram.

McIlroy was called out as part of the 'CR7 Challenge', in which Ronaldo - as part of the launch for his new fragrance - asked seven celebrities to do their best football trick and post it online.

McIlroy rose to the task impressively, flicking the ball up with his heel, the ball appearing to flick off his cheek, although this did not put the current world No 8 off.

The four-time major winner then performed a string of keepy-uppys with his right foot, and capped it off by volleying the ball at his unexpecting cameraman.

The video was posted on the same day McIlroy confirmed he is set to play at the British Masters, starting on September 28, as the four-time major winner continues his recovery from injury.

McIlroy will be joined by some other big names from golf, including Lee Westwood and reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

He has endured a torrid 2017, with rib and back injuries preventing him from qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championships.

However McIlroy looks fit again - certainly in enough shape to kick a football - and will play at the tournament in Northumberland.