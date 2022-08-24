Scott Miller suffered from post-elite competition depression and long-term drug abuse, his lawyers said. Photo / News Ltd

Scott Miller's lawyers will argue the Olympian was suffering from post-elite sports depression and long-term drug abuse when he turned to selling ice.

The 47-year-old former swimmer was arrested at his Rozelle home in Sydney in February last year following a police investigation into the supply of more than A$2m ($2.2m) – or at least 4kg – worth of the drug.

Last month, Miller was hit with additional charges accusing him of directing a "criminal group" between April 2020 and October 2021 from Haberfield, in Sydney's inner west.

His lawyer, Greg Goold, told a court on Wednesday that a psychiatric report was being prepared to detail "substantial issues" relating to Miller's state of mind after leaving the elite sport.

Goold explained the additional charges had delayed the preparation of the report, which would include post-elite competition depression and drug abuse disorder.

Scott Miller of Australia in action during the men's 100m butterfly in 1999. Photo / Getty Images

Miller remains behind bars on NSW's Mid North Coast after pleading guilty to initial charges, including two counts of supplying prohibited drugs, dealing with property proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.

He was hit with six charges while already behind bars where he is awaiting sentence, including manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of conspiring to commit an offence, knowingly directing activities of a criminal group and knowingly taking part in manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug.

Court documents allege Miller "knowingly took part in the manufacture of 1kg of methylamphetamine, which is not less than the large commercial quantity".

It is also alleged he supplied 3kg of the drug, conspired with two co-accused to manufacture "a large commercial quantity" of meth and did "knowingly direct the activities of a criminal group".

An application was launched for Miller to be sentenced alongside three other co-accused in the matters to which he has already pleaded guilty.

"We say that the four accused had equal roles," Goold told the court.

Miller was a champion butterfly swimmer who won silver and bronze medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta in the US.