Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Ranked: Every Beijing Winter Olympics sport from worst to best

11 minutes to read
The Winter Olympics in Beijing officially kicks off with the opening ceremony on Friday night. Photos / Getty

The Winter Olympics in Beijing officially kicks off with the opening ceremony on Friday night. Photos / Getty

By
Joel Kulasingham

Joel Kulasingham is a sports reporter for NZME

OPINION:

Winter (Olympics) is coming.

It's only been about six months since the conclusion of the Summer Games in Tokyo, but it's now time for its darker, more mysterious cousin to shine.

The Summer Olympics

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.