OPINION

Where’s Hercule Poirot when you need him? Or Sherlock Holmes? Either or both might be needed to unlock The Riddle Of The Ranfurly Shield (alternative titles: Hawke’s Bay: Hounds Of The Basher Dills or Snorters Off The Shield).

If ever there was a mystery Poirot or Holmes couldn’t solve, it could be this whodunnit: who was there when the Shield broke in half, and what was that suspicious-looking powder on it? Not to mention the cylindrical object that looks for all the world like what strange types use to hoover Bolivian marching powder up their noses.

It’s been explained so far as an “accident”, but the photo showing the broken shield and the powder didn’t exactly suggest contrition or rapid remedial action.

So far, there are only two certainties in this whole, sorry tale: Hawke’s Bay is known as one of the great Shield sides for their heroics retaining it in the 1960s. The current mob have reduced all that to rubble, really. Hawke’s Bay now stands to be remembered as the coke capital of rugby-dom, and/or the province which couldn’t even manage to keep a premier trophy in one piece during their celebrations.

We don’t know, of course, that the dust/powder on the Shield actually was toot and it’s quite likely we never will – but that won’t stop the labels from sticking.

The Magpies flying high after winning the Ranfurly Shield from Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Maybe there’s a third certainty: New Zealand Rugby (NZR) won’t come out of this well either. Trying to reach a conclusion will likely be a nightmare, considering the potentially tangled web of excuses, feigned and genuine ignorance, omissions and rabbit holes likely to be commonplace as NZR’s inquiry proceeds.

NZR are in a tough spot. They can’t be seen to sweep it under the table, but proving things will be immensely difficult. We now hear there may have been people not part of the team who were present, with one of the implications being that it may not have been noble rugby players doing the nose candy (if there was any).

They’ve had one possible “out” – the nice bloke who’s done repair work on the Shield before who said the dusty substance could be the plaster he put into repairs some time back. It doesn’t quite explain why some of the powder was in nice little lines, nor does it identify the cylindrical object, but, well, it could be a relevant line of inquiry or a red herring worthy of Agatha Christie.

Maybe if NZR identify and interview the highly intelligent human being who took the photo and/or put it on social media, that might help. It makes you wonder why there isn’t an IQ test before people are permitted to use social media. Only then, I guess, if this episode is representative of social media users, there wouldn’t be much social media.

Good luck sorting all this out. If they don’t, NZR will look weak and, if they don’t reach some kind of definite conclusion, more than a bit silly as well. They could punish Hawke’s Bay, but how? Personally, I’d nullify the result, give the shield back to Wellington – they at least seemed capable of looking after it – and ban Hawke’s Bay from challenging for at least two seasons.

Yes, the innocent will be penalised along with the guilty, but it’s a collective responsibility, isn’t it? The same as when a foul or penalty is committed on the field – the whole team suffers. It’s also worth thinking about using a replica now if rugby teams can’t be trusted to look after the trophy they so fervently celebrate winning.

However, while NZR can’t be blamed for the breaking of the Shield nor for the strange powder, they do have to take some responsibility for the downgrading of the Shield to the extent that it is handled with less-than-reverential care these days. The Ranfurly Shield used to be the pinnacle of New Zealand provincial rugby, matches were played inside full stadiums with Shield reigns followed closely. Now, with the relegation of provincial rugby (“not fit for purpose”, according to NZR boss Mark Robinson), the aura of the Shield has been similarly relegated.

New Zealand rugby used to have clear tribal affiliations, not always present in Super Rugby these days – the premium contest, itself in need of a shot in the arm, played before far less than full stadiums.

The Rugby World Cup has problems, Super Rugby has issues, and the Ranfurly Shield has holders who can’t even care for the physical representation of their success. The entire game of rugby needs a lot of attention right now, at all levels. And particularly in Hawke’s Bay.

Paul Lewis has been a journalist since the last ice age. Sport has been a lifetime pleasure and part of a professional career during which he has written four books, and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic & Commonwealth Games and more.