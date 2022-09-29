Hayden Paddon and John Kennard set the pace at the Auckland Domain. Photo / photosport.nz

Hayden Paddon leads the WRC2 division heading into day two of Rally New Zealand.

The Kiwi favourite set the pace with a time of 1:52.4 minutes in the opening super special stage at Auckland Domain on Thursday night.

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is in tow, just 1.8 seconds off the pace.

Paddon is relieved to have come through the ceremonial opener unscathed.

"There was a lot of water on the road when we went. I think it was drying out so it was probably the best we could have done in the conditions. You can lose a lot of time on these but not necessarily make it, so we're happy with that."

The full force of the 500-horsepower WRC1 cars was also on display.

Estonian Ott Tanak leads the standings after setting a blistering time of 1:45.8 minutes.

Series leader Kalle Rovanpera is back in sixth after crashing into two barriers last night.

The 21-year-old Finn needs to beat Tanak by eight points overall if he is to become the youngest ever WRC champion with two rounds to go.

Rainy weather is forecast for day two in Raglan, which features six special stages on gravel across the Whaanga Coast and Te Akau North and South.

But Paddon says conditions will not be slowing anyone down.

"They're very nice, fast-flowing stages that we love. The weather's going to play a part this weekend so let's see what happens there."

Paddon says half the job will be staying on the track.

"It's going to be fast and furious so we've got to make sure we're quick but also stay out of trouble."