It was while protesting, holding a “RIP” banner naming a greyhound, that she was informed – “hold on, that greyhound is alive”.

Bailey was invited to visit the kennel involved, which she readily did. That kennel is the Opawa Racing operation, based in Sefton.

“I was invited to come and see for myself what the industry is like, which I did. I was really impressed with what I saw and changed my views.

“Three weeks after that, I took home my first greyhound Opawa Diesel (11 race winner and 2015 New Zealand Cup placegetter). He was followed by Opawa Jay Jay and an unraced greyhound.

“I thank Robin (Wales) for trusting me. I wouldn’t have been anything without Robin trusting me with his greyhounds,” stated Bailey.

“The second greyhound I handled on the track was Dream Kay and she won. She was such a good girl, and I was rapt to be able to foster her.”

Steve and Bonnie Evans then provided Bailey with a working opportunity.

“I approached Steve and Bonnie Evans to work in their kennels, and when they went away for a week’s holiday, they left me to run their kennels, which was very exciting.

“They took me under their wings – they were like second parents to me and taught me everything I know,” she explained.

“Mahala came to us without a lot of knowledge about greyhounds and raceday experience. She really took to handling greyhounds and she was a huge asset to us, willingly doing everything we asked of her.

“She’s a real animal lover and is a great all-round person. We miss her so much at the races, with her now having a young family. Mahala is a like a daughter to us,” enthused Steve Evans.

A real highlight for Bailey came when she fostered and rehomed Goldstar Alaska, a greyhound she handled on the track.

“Doing that left me on a high and I get a thrill when I see him these days,” said Bailey.

“I have been fortunate enough to be involved in all areas – whelping, rearing, breaking in, racing, fostering and rehoming greyhounds. I also do homestays for people who are briefly going away. It has been and is very rewarding,” she added.

Bailey estimates that she has fostered and been involved in rehoming about 50 greyhounds. She has set up what is obviously a successful routine, as she explains.

“When I’m fostering greyhounds, I introduce them to my children and cats. I can have up to seven greyhounds at any time with us. The greyhounds do a good job in fitting in.

“It is so rewarding in being able to foster greyhounds, and the network that has been built is fantastic to work with. Other areas like the RTR (Rehabilitation to Rehoming) Programme are so important, and that’s a positive reflection on the industry,” effused Bailey.

And it is those wholesome attributes that see Malaha Bailey being deservedly awarded the July GRNZ Board Award, which recognises young achievers in greyhound racing.

“It was so unexpected, but very nice to receive the award. I thought that this can’t be real! It is so good to be working and involved with such a good group of people,” commented Bailey.

Being a full-time mum to her 5-year-old son and 1-year-old twins, along with her greyhounds, doesn’t allow Mahala any time to fit in many other interests. However, she is a keen photographer, plus she has recently launched her own clothing label.

“I love photography – I used to take plenty of photos for Nightrave Greyhounds for social media.

“About 10 months ago, I started my own clothing label brand, working from home. It’s mainly children’s clothing, which I want to develop and expand on.

“Thanks to my husband Matt who has been and is very supportive for allowing me to have so many greyhounds at home – he picks up all the poos!” she laughs.