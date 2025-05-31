Surgenor was all smiles as she accepted congratulations on the victory.
“He has been working excellently, didn’t really have a run last time and has improved,” Surgenor said.
“He’s a happy horse and Vinnie was on, praise the lord!
“Vinnie said he was going to stay a little wider and not to be worried as the ground is better out there. He balanced him up and the horse just kept giving so what more can you ask for.
“He is going to the paddock now and we will see how he spells, but hopefully we might be able to have a go at those early Group races next time in.”
Bred by co-owners Peter and Sherin Walker, who race him in partnership with Haunui Farm, Whiskey ‘N Roses is out of the Fully Fledged mare Fullinbloom, a daughter of multiple stakes winner Rodrigo Rose, who was twice placed at Group 1 level.
Included in his extended family are three-time Group 2 winner Showoroses and multiple Australian stakes winner Rosebrook.
His third win from just 12 starts has seen him earn $118,235 in prizemoney for his connections.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk