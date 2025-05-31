Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Whiskey ‘N Roses claims Te Rapa win in Captain Compost race

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Whiskey 'N Roses winning the Te Rapa race with a strong finish. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Whiskey 'N Roses winning the Te Rapa race with a strong finish. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Progressive 3-year-old Whiskey ‘N Roses bounced back to winning form with a courageous effort to take out the Captain Compost Landscape Supplies (1400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The son of former Haunui Stud-based stallion Belardo made a red-hot start to his racing career, winning two of his first three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing