Progressive 3-year-old Whiskey ‘N Roses bounced back to winning form with a courageous effort to take out the Captain Compost Landscape Supplies (1400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The son of former Haunui Stud-based stallion Belardo made a red-hot start to his racing career, winning two of his first three starts before finishing second to subsequent Group 1 winner Savaglee in the Group 2 James & Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m) in October last year.

He continued to race primarily against the best of his age group with mixed results but looked to be back to his best when finishing third in the Group 3 Cambridge Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) at Te Rapa in late April.

His supporters were prepared to overlook a last-start failure at Ellerslie – where he was blocked for a run at a crucial stage – and sent him out a warm $3.70 second-favourite with regular pilot Vinnie Colgan back on board.

Colgan had the Joanne Surgenor-prepared runner nicely positioned in third throughout before angling out beyond the middle of the track early in the home run. A powerful burst carried Whiskey ‘N Roses to the front, where he fought doggedly in the closing stages to hold out Lovaci and the unlucky Lux Libertas, who copped a decent bump at the 250m mark when trying to angle into the clear.