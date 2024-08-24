Advertisement
Racing: Whiskey ‘N Roses doubles his pleasure at Te Rapa

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
Whiskey 'N Roses (left) fights off the challenge of Joshua Brown to win the Ardrossan 1200 at Te Rapa. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Rugged three-year-old Whiskey ‘N Roses showed he could be a contender for higher honours in the spring when he made it back-to-back victories with a gritty performance at Te Rapa.

The Joanne Surgenor-prepared son of Belardo took on the older horses at Rating 65 level after breaking his maiden status at Ruakaka back in June.

Given a freshen-up by Surgenor following that success, Whiskey ‘N Roses stripped in good order for his assignment over 1200m on Saturday, with rider Vinnie Colgan having him travelling sweetly in behind the pace after jumping well from barrier six.

Angled to the outer rounding the home bend, Whiskey ‘N Roses quickly levelled with pacemaker Joshua Brown as the pair set down to a titanic struggle in the closing stages.

Whiskey ‘N Roses battled gamely to hold a long neck advantage over her rival to the winning post with Hey Hey Baby shading Takeachance for third a further four lengths astern.

Surgenor was sporting a beaming smile after the race.

“That was a tough run as he has done an amazing job and has pulled up looking pretty happy with himself,” Surgenor said.

“It’s just the beginning for him and it’s very exciting as hopefully we can get to Christchurch for the Guineas (Group 1, 1600m).

“That’s the target and we will be plotting a course there as it is onwards and upwards.”

Surgenor will assess the recovery of her charge before deciding on where she will head next with him as she looks towards a start in the Group 1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on November 9.

“We’ll just [have] to see how he is in the next couple of days as that was a big run for him,” she said.

Bred by co-owners Peter and Sherin Walker, who race him in partnership with Haunui Farm, Whiskey ‘N Roses is out of the Fully Fledged mare Fullinbloom, a daughter of multiple stakes winner Rodrigo Rose who was twice placed at Group 1 level.

Included in his extended family are three-time Group 2winner Showoroses and multiple Australian stakes winner Rosebrook.

TAB Bookmakers have taken no chances with him in the fixed odds market for the 2000 Guineas, having him sitting on the fourth line of betting at $12 behind early favourite Move To Strike ($6).

- LOVERACING.NZ News Desk


