Whiskey 'N Roses (left) fights off the challenge of Joshua Brown to win the Ardrossan 1200 at Te Rapa. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Rugged three-year-old Whiskey ‘N Roses showed he could be a contender for higher honours in the spring when he made it back-to-back victories with a gritty performance at Te Rapa.

The Joanne Surgenor-prepared son of Belardo took on the older horses at Rating 65 level after breaking his maiden status at Ruakaka back in June.

Given a freshen-up by Surgenor following that success, Whiskey ‘N Roses stripped in good order for his assignment over 1200m on Saturday, with rider Vinnie Colgan having him travelling sweetly in behind the pace after jumping well from barrier six.

Angled to the outer rounding the home bend, Whiskey ‘N Roses quickly levelled with pacemaker Joshua Brown as the pair set down to a titanic struggle in the closing stages.

Whiskey ‘N Roses battled gamely to hold a long neck advantage over her rival to the winning post with Hey Hey Baby shading Takeachance for third a further four lengths astern.