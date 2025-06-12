Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

The Cossack set for Waikato Steeples despite Nedwin’s favourite status

By Michael Guerin
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Paul Nelson favours The Cossack, despite Nedwin being the favourite.

Paul Nelson favours The Cossack, despite Nedwin being the favourite.

Trainer Paul Nelson says he can’t tip against his jumping great The Cossack – even if that would mean one of his other horses winning.

Which is why the great jumper is the Nelsons’ top pick for tomorrow’s $75,000 Signature Homes Waikato Steeples even though stablemate Nedwin is the favourite.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing