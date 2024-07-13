There was a sense of unfinished business for The Cossack heading into Saturday’s Grant Plumbing Wellington Steeplechase (5500m) at Trentham and the star jumper delivered a faultless performance to collect another major crown for Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal.
After claiming all there was on offer in the hurdle scene, The Cossack transitioned into steeplechasing last season and was a leading hope to claim the iconic figure-eight feature, before being severely hampered by a fallen runner late in the race and eventually finishing third behind West Coast.
The son of Mastercraftsman resumed this year in winning fashion taking out a second Waikato Steeplechase (3900m) at Te Rapa in June, and the stable sought redemption returning to Trentham where he would stand alone carrying the 73kg top-weight.
Starting a $1.50 favourite, The Cossack settled straight into his work navigating the unique course under Hamish McNeill, who allowed the ten-year-old to sit close to the speed controlled by Izymydaad.
After negotiating the double for the final time, The Cossack swept to the lead and set a stern challenge for the remainder of the field, and as they reached the course proper, up-and-coming talents Afterallthistime and Auld Jock loomed as the main dangers.