Rooke from Hook makes move into NZ jockey ranks

“I kept my apprenticeship for four years, and it took me that period of time to ride 95 winners, which is the full claim over there.”

Rooke also spent time working for New Zealand equestrian legend Sir Mark Todd, which led to an opportunity to ride on the other side of the world.

“I worked for Sir Mark Todd in England as well. He mentioned to me about coming to New Zealand and he’s good friends with Roger James,” Rooke said.

“It all worked out from there. Rodney Schick [Windsor Park Stud principal] rang me and explained all the details, and now I’m here. I’m staying at one of his farms down the road from Windsor Park Stud.

“I do trackwork mostly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, then trials and jump-outs on Tuesdays.

“On my days off, I’ve been getting in the gym and getting my racing gear ready for the next meeting.

“I’ve been riding for Roger James, Andrew Forsman and Stephen Marsh over the past week. I’m hoping to expand that as I stay here longer.”

The 23-year-old made his Kiwi race riding debut at Taupō last Friday, with a second placing aboard Camacho the best result of his five rides, giving him a good insight into the style of racing in New Zealand.

“The horses are very much similar. How they are trained is slightly different to the UK, but the races are still tactical, you’ve got to be in the right position and have your wits about you.

“I haven’t ridden on the polytrack here yet, but in England, everything is a lot sharper and happens pretty quickly. It’s very dependent on the weather, similar to the grass. If it’s warm, it runs a bit deeper, whereas in the cold, it tightens up and runs quicker.”

Rooke has a pair of Listed winners to his name and has ridden twice at Group 2 level, with a shot at a Group1 a goal.

“I’d love to ride a Group 1, that’s my biggest aim while I’m here. Everything else that comes with it is a bonus really. Gaining more experience will be great, so I’m looking forward to it. I don’t really have a time limit, I’ll just see how I go.” LoveRacing.NZ



