Maison Louis wins the Gr.1 Queensland Derby (2400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday. Photo / Grant Peters

Pencarrow Stud’s foundation mare, Richebourg, has left a lasting impression on the Australasian thoroughbred landscape, with Gr.1 Queensland Derby (2400m) victor Maison Louis further adding to that legacy with his Classic triumph at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

The likes of Gr.1 Melbourne (3200m) and Caulfield Cup (2400m) heroine Ethereal, five-time Group One winner Darci Brahma, Group One winner Grand Echezeaux, and Group One performers Burgundy, Romanee Conti, Supera and Uberalles are descendants of the mare, and now Maison Louis can add his name to the esteemed list.

“That was a really good effort, especially coming from our core family and it’s good to see that keep going,” Pencarrow Stud manager Leon Casey said.

“It has been an incredible family for us. They are capable of leaving speed horses that have got great acceleration, and also capable of leaving staying horses that settle well and can just keep finding gears over a trip.

“There are a lot of good families [that], for whatever reason, do die out, but this family has three quite distinct branches going at the moment, and they are going as well as each other. We are pretty lucky.”