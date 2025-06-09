With victory, Maison Louis also continued the incredible run of form of Waikato Stud stallion Super Seth, becoming his fourth individual Group 1 winner, alongside Linebacker, La Dorada and Feroce.
“It is good to see Super Seth doing such a good job,” Casey said.
Maison Louis is a son of stakes winner Cote D’Or, who won eight of her 19 starts for trainers Ken and Bev Kelso, including the Listed Matamata Cup (1600m).
The 3-year-old gelding was her third foal, with his two older siblings, Dresse’ Par Joli and Shooting Stride, also raceday winners.
“She was a very good mare and we possibly didn’t see the best of her,” Casey said. “She has left some nice types. That is her third winner and she is putting together a good record now.
“She leaves a nice type and they are good, sensible horses. That really stood to him (Maison Louis) on Saturday, he settled really well in a slowly run race, and that put him in a great spot to capitalise on things.”
Maison Louis was purchased out of Pencarrow’s 2023 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by Go Racing for $250,000, and he has gone on to win four of his seven starts to date for trainers John O’Shea and Tom Charlton, accruing nearly $680,000 in stakes.
“He wasn’t an overly big horse, but he was a nice type at the sales and sold for pretty good money,” Casey said. “We always had hopes that he would go on to do something.”
Earlier in the day, fellow Pencarrow graduate Major Major added to the Cambridge farm’s impressive season tally when taking out the Trackside.co.nz 2100 at Ellerslie for trainers Simon and Katrina Alexander.
“He is winning nicely in open company. You never know where he is going to finish off,” Casey said.
