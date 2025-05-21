Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Chase A Dream won’t be chasing the Inter Dominions – or the girls

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Chase A Dream's best form has been elusive this year. Photo / Race Images

Chase A Dream's best form has been elusive this year. Photo / Race Images

Chase A Dream’s Queensland campaign and any hope of a stud career are both over before they began.

The exceptional but erratic 4-year-old was pulled out of the Rising Sun at Albion Park in July 5 on Wednesday morning by co-owner and trainer Mark Purdon, following a so-so second to stablemate Rubira at a Pukekohe trial on Tuesday.

That means he won’t board a plane to Sydney on Sunday with Rubira and Oscar Bonavena, instead staying home and heading to the spelling paddock.

But before then, he will be gelded as Purdon seeks more consistency from the Group 1 winner in the second half of the season.

“We think that is the best thing for him,” says Purdon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He will be gelded, have a break and hopefully come back better and more consistent in the second half of the season.

“We are disappointed to not be going and really appreciated the invite to the Rising Sun but it just hasn’t worked out for him.”

Purdon confirmed both Rubura (Derbys) and Oscar Bonavena (Inter Dominion Trotting Champs) will still make the trip.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With Chase A Dream out of the series and Republican Party almost certain to follow there will be few, if any, realistic New Zealand chances of making the pacing final on July 19 but Oscar Bonavena and Bet N Win give New Zealand two top chances in the Trotting series.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald‘s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing