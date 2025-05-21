Chase A Dream's best form has been elusive this year. Photo / Race Images

Chase A Dream's best form has been elusive this year. Photo / Race Images

Chase A Dream’s Queensland campaign and any hope of a stud career are both over before they began.

The exceptional but erratic 4-year-old was pulled out of the Rising Sun at Albion Park in July 5 on Wednesday morning by co-owner and trainer Mark Purdon, following a so-so second to stablemate Rubira at a Pukekohe trial on Tuesday.

That means he won’t board a plane to Sydney on Sunday with Rubira and Oscar Bonavena, instead staying home and heading to the spelling paddock.

But before then, he will be gelded as Purdon seeks more consistency from the Group 1 winner in the second half of the season.

“We think that is the best thing for him,” says Purdon.