Racing: Valley assignment for Kiwi Cup contenders

“We just want him to really hit the line hard on Friday,” Rogerson said. “He’s very well, a very happy horse. He just wants track conditions to suit so we just hope the weather plays ball.”

Sharp ‘N’ Smart has drawn barrier five for Friday’s contest, two places inside fellow Waikato stayer Positivity.

Forsman was also satisfied with Positivity’s trackwork under rider Tom Prebble.

“She went well. She’s been going great the whole way through,” Forsman said.

“We had to scratch her last week through bruised heels and she’s still not 100 percent on them but they’re getting better with each day. We just want to draw well and for everything to go right so she gets her best chance on Friday.”

While Almanzor four-year-old Positivity currently sits outside the final field of 24 for the A$8.56 million Melbourne Cup on November 5, Forsman was optimistic she could secure a start if her form warranted running.

“She’s still a chance. There’s still a few above her in the order that won’t be going so I’d think she’d get close to getting a run if we go down that path,” he said.

“She’d have to run well on Friday, especially how well she’ll be weighted. Provided she gets every chance in the run, if she couldn’t finish top three or four, we wouldn’t be pressing on with a start in the Melbourne Cup.”

With the pending defection of Warmonger, Sharp ‘N’ Smart will rise to 12th on the Melbourne Cup order of entry with the Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray-trained Mahrajaan also assured of a start at 21st on the list, potentially higher if Deny Knowledge tackles the Group 1 Champion Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on November 9 in preference to the Cup.

Positivity sits at 30th on the order, three places ahead of the Grant Cooksley and Bruce Wallace-trained Trust In You, who has finished fourth in the Group 1 Metropolitan Handicap (2400m) and the Group 3 ATC St Leger (2600m) at Randwick in his last two starts.

Cooksley said connections would pay the $A4,000 third declaration fee next Monday for Trust In You and see where the horse was in the order of entry before deciding whether to head down to Melbourne for the Cup without another lead-up run.

Mahrajaan is set to tackle the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) on Wednesday week after an insect bite ruled out a start in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk