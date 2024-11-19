He comes hard on the heels of all-time HK champion Golden Sixty, who was sold at a Karaka Ready To Run sale, as was Lucky Sweynesse as well as an almost weekly string of New Zealand-bred or sold winners.

Buyers who race in Hong Kong helped boost last year’s Ready To Run sale to record levels and most of them plus more will be at Karaka for the two days of selling starting at 11am today.

Many didn’t arrive down until Monday but plenty of Australians were there before them, the greatest of them all Chris Waller joined by the likes of Joe Pride, who purchased Ceolwulf at this sale for $170,000 two years ago and trained him to win both the A$5million King Charles and A$1.5million Epsom this spring.

The Australian buying bench could be stronger than last year as recent results for horses like Mr Brightside, Antino, Warmonger and of course Ceolwulf are impossible to ignore, especially as Karaka is considered the best value buying in Australasia.

What overseas buyers will find when they arrive is the strongest Ready To Run catalogue put together in New Zealand, with stock of champion stallions like Frankel, I Am Invicible, Zoustar, Written Tycoon, Wootten Bassett and the local King Of Karaka yearling sales in Savabeel.

Many of those are stallions rarely represented at a Ready To Run sales but with local vendors having benefited from strong sales in the past few years they have invested in better bred stock and the entire standard has lifted. That breeding depth and two days of breeze ups at Te Rapa last month that saw fast times, headlined by a dazzling 9.97 for a colt by I Am Invicible out of Group 1-winning mare Shillelagh, suggest this week’s sale could even threaten the heights of last year.

Coverage of the sale is on Sky Channel 64 and New Zealand Bloodstock’s website and Facebook page.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.