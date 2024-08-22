“But I am still not sure that will help us win this week because it is a very even field and very big.

“When you look at them, there [are] not many of the 16 you would be surprised if they won.

“If I had to opt for one of ours, I’d go Charlie Brown as the best chance this week because he has been trialling and working well.”

Dunn thinks the size of the field could count against those who settle back, which might include favourite Ohoka Connor, who not only faces a 10m handicap but has been hit-and-miss from standing starts.

Standing-start manners could be crucial, as once the big field settles into some sort of order they could easily pace around 3m 13s for the 2600m, and that would make it awfully hard for horses trying to come three-wide, especially so early in their campaigns.

The Dunn team aside, you can make convincing cases for Macandrew Aviator, Franco Sinatra, Anything Goes and the Telfer pair of B D Joe, who might need a run after missing a trial, and Ohoka Connor if he behaves.

The Vase is just one of the feature races Team Dunn holds a huge hand in, as they also have three of the six starters in the Basil Dean Free-For-All, including a potential topliner in Sunnys Sister.

Last season’s NZ Trotting Oaks and Derby winner has the motor to step into our thin open-class ranks this campaign, but still has a way to go to match the strength and incredible stamina of her champion older brother Sundees Son.

“She will eventually measure up for sure but she is still learning and this 1980m start point hasn’t always been the best for her, just like it wasn’t for her brother,” says Dunn.

“She can win but it could be a funny little race being so early in the season.

“Mighty Logan is a horse of ours who has really improved, while Mr Love [trained by the Hopes] is a good trotter who will have a fitness edge on ours.”

Tonight’s meeting starts with the clash of two smart maidens in race one, with both Captain Moonlight, owned by some big-time thoroughbred owners, and Treasure Cove headed for better things.

The Dunns roll out plenty of talent away from the major races, including smart three-year-old trotter Tyron Eros in race three, who John warns could need the run as the $2.80 favourite.

“I think one of our best chances for the night could be One Over Da Line [race nine, No 8] as he is in the right type of race.”

Alex Park is the venue for tonight’s other harness meeting, with the Barry Purdon and Scott Phelan team looking the one to follow, particularly with Ilsas Son, I Got Chills, Artisan and debutante The Night Agent.



