Racing: Savaglee takes out drama-filled Hawke’s Bay Guineas

There was plenty of drama with the abandonment of last Saturday’s feature meeting at Hawke’s Bay, and that drama continued at the transferred meeting at Matamata on Wednesday in the running of the Group 2 AHD Animal Health Direct – Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m).
Short-priced favourite Captured By Love reared up as the gates were released, losing six lengths at the start, and what looked to be all chance in the 3-year-old feature.
So Naïve took up the pace-making role up front, while second-favourite Savaglee was posted three-wide throughout. The race looked to be a three-way go down the straight between leader So Naïve, Poetic Champion and a brave Savaglee, with the latter getting the judge’s call following a photo finish with So Naïve, while Te Akau Racing’s Captured By Love put in the run of the race to capture third place.
It took several minutes for the judge to declare a winner, and trainer Pam Gerard was sure Savaglee had failed to get up, but was relieved to hear otherwise over the loudspeaker.
“We were in the stand, and it looked like a good neck or so [that So Naïve had won] – but it is an angle, so I am going to take it because they don’t usually go our way,” she said.