Exciting three-year-old prospect Read About It made all the headlines in the feature event at Wanganui, the Listed HS Dyke Wanganui Guineas (1200m).
The Robbie Patterson-prepared galloper was having just his third start on Saturday but had created plenty of buzz around his chances and future prospects after closing off his two-year-old campaign with a scintillating victory in the Listed Ryder Stakes (1200m) at Otaki.
Patterson was keen on his chances prior to the contest and despite settling towards the rear in the seven-horse field, Read About It never gave him a moment’s worry as he put in a clinical effort to secure the victory.
Rider Craig Grylls slowly moved the son of Highview Stud stallion Wrote around the field to issue his challenge rounding the home bend and after a brief tussle with eventual runner-up Unbridled Joy, he eased clear to score by a length and a half in a respectable 1min16.61sec for the 1200m journey on a Heavy10 rated surface.
Patterson was pleased to see his charge return with a win as he looks ahead to bigger prizes later in the season.