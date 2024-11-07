Racing: Quartet of Riccarton runners for Isdale on opening day

“He doesn’t really like going around a bend and with how wet Trentham has been lately we thought we’d send him down [to Riccarton] for a better track.

“He travelled nicely and has been eating well; the travel was the least of my worries with him.”

To be ridden by Michael McNab, Is That So will go into the Pegasus second-up, following his resuming effort for fifth at Ellerslie last month.

“He had a nice blow after that run and he’s improved quite a bit since,” Isdale said.

He expects Is That So to take further benefit from this outing and will then back up seven days later in the Listed Lindauer Stewards Stakes (1200m).

The 8-year-old son of Sufficient has been patiently handled with just 24 starts on the board.

“I actually got him thinking he’d make a jumper, so he’s made a fool of us,” Isdale said.

“I never broke him in until he was a 4-year-old and then when he did have his first start he went shin sore, so I gave him another three or four months off.”

Meanwhile, travelling partner Mahoe was unplaced two runs back before an improved effort for third at New Plymouth and is expected to give Englishman Kevin Stott a good ride.

“He needs a decent track and in the Waverley Cup [2200m] he led and couldn’t quicken, it was a bit wet and not as good as we thought it would be,” Isdale said.

“He was a lot better last time and he’ll be thereabouts on Saturday – and it’s the first time he’s had a strong senior rider on him in a while.”

Isdale has also been encouraged by reports from the Parsons stable on the chances of Words Of Mine, to be partnered by Tina Comignahi, and Funfetti, the mount of Leah Hemi.

“Words Of Mine’s last run was good, she got home well and she’ll be hard to beat,” he said.

“Funfetti trained off a bit and then had a good spell and Karen and John said she’s been working well, so she’ll give a good account of herself.”

