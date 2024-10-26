Advertisement
Racing: Myers unleashes 2000 Guineas contender at Riccarton

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
He's Lucid upon winning the Group 3 War Decree Stakes (1600m) at Riccarton on Saturday. Photo / Race Images South

Promising 3-year-old He’s Lucid picked the ideal opportunity to break his maiden status and promote his chances for higher honours when he comfortably took out the Group 3 War Decree Stakes (1600m) at Riccarton.

The statuesque son of Contributer had been well backed in all four of his starts to date which have yielded placings on three occasions including finishing third in the Listed Castletown Stakes (1200m) at his two-year-old debut and also filling the same position two starts later in the Listed Wanganui Guineas (1200m).

Trainer Kevin Myers had made no secret of his faith in the ability of his charge and the step up to 1600m on Saturday, combined with the Heavy 10 surface on offer, provided the ideal opportunity for He’s Lucid to deliver on those sentiments, which he did in emphatic fashion.

Rider Lily Sutherland had him lobbing along beautifully as he sat a length off pacemaker When Stars Align before taking him to the front out wide entering the home straight.

He’s Lucid lengthened stride effortlessly and put a two-length margin on his rivals, never yielding an inch in the run home to hold out a brave Raziah, who chased him valiantly in the final 200m.

Sutherland was suitably impressed by the performance of He’s Lucid, who holds a nomination for the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) on the first day of New Zealand Cup Week on November 9.

“He jumped well and put himself there and that was it really,” Sutherland said.

“He loved the wet today, although he is good on the dry as well and up to the mile really suited him.

“He’s a big horse and I am really lucky to have kept the ride on him, so thanks to Mr Myers and Mr Duncan (owners) for putting me on and trusting me.

“He is one of my favourite horses.”

He’s Lucid now sits on the fourth line of the Fixed Odds market for the 2000 Guineas at a $10 quote, behind current favourite Captured By Love ($2.80), Savaglee ($4) and Sought After ($5).

Myers purchased him for $40,000 from the Mapperley Stud draft during the Book 2 Sale at Karaka in 2023 and he has now become the tenth individual stakes winner for his sire Contributer, who tragically passed away at his Mapperley Stud home in September this year. – Trackside.co.nz

