He's Lucid upon winning the Group 3 War Decree Stakes (1600m) at Riccarton on Saturday. Photo / Race Images South

Promising 3-year-old He’s Lucid picked the ideal opportunity to break his maiden status and promote his chances for higher honours when he comfortably took out the Group 3 War Decree Stakes (1600m) at Riccarton.

The statuesque son of Contributer had been well backed in all four of his starts to date which have yielded placings on three occasions including finishing third in the Listed Castletown Stakes (1200m) at his two-year-old debut and also filling the same position two starts later in the Listed Wanganui Guineas (1200m).

Trainer Kevin Myers had made no secret of his faith in the ability of his charge and the step up to 1600m on Saturday, combined with the Heavy 10 surface on offer, provided the ideal opportunity for He’s Lucid to deliver on those sentiments, which he did in emphatic fashion.

Rider Lily Sutherland had him lobbing along beautifully as he sat a length off pacemaker When Stars Align before taking him to the front out wide entering the home straight.

He’s Lucid lengthened stride effortlessly and put a two-length margin on his rivals, never yielding an inch in the run home to hold out a brave Raziah, who chased him valiantly in the final 200m.