Cambridge Stud principal Brendan Lindsay with Joliestar following her win in last year's Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1600m). Photo / Scott Barbour, Racing Photos

Cambridge Stud principal Brendan Lindsay with Joliestar following her win in last year's Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1600m). Photo / Scott Barbour, Racing Photos

There has been another injection of Kiwi flavour in the A$20 million (NZ$24.7m) The Everest (1200m) at Randwick next month, with the Cambridge Stud-owned Joliestar securing a slot in the world’s richest turf race.

The four-year-old daughter of Zoustar will take up the Chris Waller Racing and Partners slot, which comprises her trainer Chris Waller, Neville and Jenny Morgan, Peter and Patricia Tighe (Magic Bloodstock), Noel and Maria Greenhalgh, and Ingham Racing.

Joliestar put herself on the map as a three-year-old when winning two and runner-up in three of her five starts last season, including victory in the Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1600m).

She returned in winning style as a four-year-old at Randwick last month when taking out the Group 2 Show County Quality (1200m) before placing in the Group 2 Sheraco Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill 10 days ago.

“A proven elite performer at three, Joliestar has returned as a four-year-old with dynamic performances, showing her talent with a dominant victory in the Group 3 Show County (Quality) followed by a gutsy second-up effort in the Group 2 Sheraco Stakes,” Waller said in a statement.