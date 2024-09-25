Advertisement
Racing: More Kiwi flavour added to The Everest

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Cambridge Stud principal Brendan Lindsay with Joliestar following her win in last year's Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1600m). Photo / Scott Barbour, Racing Photos

There has been another injection of Kiwi flavour in the A$20 million (NZ$24.7m) The Everest (1200m) at Randwick next month, with the Cambridge Stud-owned Joliestar securing a slot in the world’s richest turf race.

The four-year-old daughter of Zoustar will take up the Chris Waller Racing and Partners slot, which comprises her trainer Chris Waller, Neville and Jenny Morgan, Peter and Patricia Tighe (Magic Bloodstock), Noel and Maria Greenhalgh, and Ingham Racing.

Joliestar put herself on the map as a three-year-old when winning two and runner-up in three of her five starts last season, including victory in the Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1600m).

She returned in winning style as a four-year-old at Randwick last month when taking out the Group 2 Show County Quality (1200m) before placing in the Group 2 Sheraco Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill 10 days ago.

“A proven elite performer at three, Joliestar has returned as a four-year-old with dynamic performances, showing her talent with a dominant victory in the Group 3 Show County (Quality) followed by a gutsy second-up effort in the Group 2 Sheraco Stakes,” Waller said in a statement.

“She is a mare that looks to have it all before her and we are delighted to have her represent our slot in the world’s richest turf race.”

Joliestar will head into The Everest in a fresh state, with Waller electing to give his mare one trial prior to her Randwick assignment.

“Following some very good work on Monday morning, she will have a trial on the eighth of October, and then straight into The Everest,” Waller said.

“Both of her last two first-up runs were fantastic so we feel she is best to go to The Everest fresh.”

Joliestar was purchased out of Segenhoe Thoroughbred’s 2022 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale draft for A$950,000 by Cambridge Stud principals Brendan and Jo Lindsay, and she will carry their familiar gold and black silks in the rich feature.

Two of New Zealand’s leading stud farms are set to clash in this year’s edition of The Everest, with last year’s runner-up I Wish I Win having already secured Trackside Media’s slot.

The Waikato Stud-bred and part-owned gelding will carry the Matamata Farm’s silks in the race, setting up a mouth-watering spectacle between the two Kiwi thoroughbred powerhouses.

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

