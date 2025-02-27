Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Racing: Kiwi trainer Mike Moroney dies in Victoria

NZ Herald
Trainer Michael Moroney. Photo / Natasha Morello

The racing world has been stunned by the sudden death of champion New Zealand trainer Mike Moroney on Thursday.

Moroney, who had been battling ill health since last year, died in his sleep in Victoria. He was 66.

Moroney founded Ballymore Stables in his hometown Matamata in the early 1980s and his almost immediate success led to the establishment of a complementary stable in Australia in 1997.

Initially based in Adelaide, his win with Second Coming in that year’s Victoria Derby led to Moroney being allocated stabling at the historic Chiquita Lodge at Flemington. From there he became a Melbourne Cup-winning trainer in 2000 with Brew, and for good measure Second Coming finished third.

Moroney was inducted to the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame in May 2023.

Mike’s beginnings were as a stablehand at Wexford Stables alongside Paul O’Sullivan and later in a three-trainer partnership with Dave O’Sullivan.

Moroney took little time to establish his own bona fides when making the decision to go it alone at Ballymore Stables, winning with his very first starter and claiming the first of 55 Group 1 victories with Imperial Angel in the 1985 New Zealand 1000 Guineas.

Besides Brew and Second Coming, star performers during Moroney’s more than four decades as a trainer included New Zealand Horse of the Year Xcellent, Happyanunoit, a Group 1 winner in New Zealand and later a winner three times at that level in the United States, VATC 1000 Guineas winner Shizu, and classy sprinting mares Tofane and Roch’N’Horse.

“Mike rang me just yesterday for a chat and he was looking forward to being a guest of the VRC at Flemington on Saturday,” his brother Paul said.

“While he had his health challenges, none of us were expecting this, but he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

“It’s comforting to know that his daughter Aleisha and her husband Chad arrived in Melbourne yesterday and were able to spend some enjoyable time with Mike and his partner Karen.

“The greatest quality that led to his success as a trainer was his affinity for animals and his work ethic. He was never flustered, he always made plans, setting goals and working backwards, but all the time having that ability to change things if necessary.

“Since the news broke this morning, I’ve had countless messages and calls, and the one thing that’s come through is how respected and liked Mike was by everyone.

“As one person said, not only was he was a champion trainer, but a champion bloke as well.”

-NZ Racing Desk.

