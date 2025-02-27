Mike’s beginnings were as a stablehand at Wexford Stables alongside Paul O’Sullivan and later in a three-trainer partnership with Dave O’Sullivan.

Moroney took little time to establish his own bona fides when making the decision to go it alone at Ballymore Stables, winning with his very first starter and claiming the first of 55 Group 1 victories with Imperial Angel in the 1985 New Zealand 1000 Guineas.

Besides Brew and Second Coming, star performers during Moroney’s more than four decades as a trainer included New Zealand Horse of the Year Xcellent, Happyanunoit, a Group 1 winner in New Zealand and later a winner three times at that level in the United States, VATC 1000 Guineas winner Shizu, and classy sprinting mares Tofane and Roch’N’Horse.

“Mike rang me just yesterday for a chat and he was looking forward to being a guest of the VRC at Flemington on Saturday,” his brother Paul said.

“While he had his health challenges, none of us were expecting this, but he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

“It’s comforting to know that his daughter Aleisha and her husband Chad arrived in Melbourne yesterday and were able to spend some enjoyable time with Mike and his partner Karen.

“The greatest quality that led to his success as a trainer was his affinity for animals and his work ethic. He was never flustered, he always made plans, setting goals and working backwards, but all the time having that ability to change things if necessary.

“Since the news broke this morning, I’ve had countless messages and calls, and the one thing that’s come through is how respected and liked Mike was by everyone.

“As one person said, not only was he was a champion trainer, but a champion bloke as well.”

-NZ Racing Desk.