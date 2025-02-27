When the lucky punter returned to cash in the ticket he was shaking.
Barry O’Shaughnessy, the proprietor of The Prospect Of Howick said the customer usually came into the bar a couple of times a week to place some bets.
“When the customer handed over the bet slip before the straight track meeting at Whanganui, the staff member processing the bet told them ‘if that comes in, that’d be outstanding’,” O’Shaughnessy said.
About 20 people were in the bar when the winning ticket was processed and word spread quickly around about his good fortune.
While the punter was still getting to grips with his massive win, “he said he would come back and put a round on”, O’Shaughnessy said.
Multi bets like yesterday’s stunner are popular with punters because they can generate enormous returns for moderate investments, but of course, everything has to go right in all seven races to collect.
Yesterday was that day, the one punters all over the world dream of.
Winning legs – all final field win:
Race 3: #8 Runaway Blue @ $2.40
Race 4: #3 Bow Anna @ $9
Race 5: #8 Loveable Rogue @ $2.30
Race 6: #7 Flying Moa @ $5.50
Race 7: #4 Kookaburra Rob @ $2.35
Race 8: #4 Chef’s Mate @ $13
Race 9: #6 Indecisive @ $3.10
$30 at odds of $25,877.19 returned $776,315.80.
