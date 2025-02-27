Chef's Mate (No 4) narrowly wins the second-to-last race, showing how close the punter came to getting nothing. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland punter was left shaking after the perfect bet at a greyhound meeting yesterday turned $30 into $776,315.80.

The punter placed the cash bet at The Prospect Of Howick and then returned home to watch all seven dogs win at the Whanganui meeting at combined odds of 25,877.19.

So his return was 30 times that dividend for the mammoth return.

The longest odds of the seven straight winners was Chef’s Mate in Race 8 which paid $13 and only just got up to win.

Had it been beaten in the photo finish the punter would have won nothing.