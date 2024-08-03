The judge’s call eventually announced Jay Bee Gee the victor, with Te Akau’s charge Freeze Frame going down by the barest of margins and Bradman a further nose behind in third, while Justaskme was gallant running into fourth.

Hunterville-based Bull and his emerald green colours are no stranger to the winner’s circle at Riccarton Park, having won the 2017 edition with former star Nashville, a horse Myers fittingly rode to victory in the group two Coupland’s Bakeries Mile (1600m) and the group one Otaki WFA Classic (1600m) over a decade ago.

Myers cut an emotional figure post-race, paying tribute to Bull’s late wife Robyn, who sadly passed in late September last year.

“I’m just so over the moon, I can’t explain how happy I am for Adrian and his family, Robyn will be up there looking down on us,” she said.

“They are great family friends of ours, and they’ve been huge supporters of myself and Rosie (Fell, sister). We love winning a maiden race in these colours, so to win a Winter Cup for them is very special.

“I didn’t think we were going to get past Bradman, he put up a really tough fight. I think Warren helped us more than anything, finishing down the outside and I had a feeling I had my nose in front, but I saw Warren throw his hand in the air and I thought oh well, he’s obviously thought he’s got it.

“I was just really quietly hopeful cantering back. I thought it was a dead heat and I would’ve been happy with that, but to get it on our own is just awesome.”

The victory capped off a wonderful return to race riding over the past eight months for Myers, who made a much-welcomed comeback to the jockey ranks in December and picked up 30 winners in the second half of last season.

“I’m just really happy to be out there again,” she said.

“My manager asked me what my goals are for the season and I think I’d like to double last season’s tally so about 60 winners and a group one would be nice.”

Jay Bee Gee was bred by Pencarrow Thoroughbreds and was purchased by Adrian, Robyn and their son Harry out of Bradbury Park’s draft for $26,000 at the 2019 Karaka Yearling Sales.

The feature victory increased his stakes earnings to $175,135, with six wins from 20 starts. The gelding’s dam Huluava, by Pins, also produced the family’s talented multiple-stakes winner

William Wallace, and her most recent foal, Branciforti, have won four races in the care of David Greene. In a fairytale finish to the Riccarton meeting for Bull, he prepared another half-sister to Jay Bee Gee in Harmonious to put away the field by five lengths in the group one Raceday Party – 14 September Rating 65 (1600m), her second victory in 14 starts.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk



