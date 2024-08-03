The opening stakes race for the season delivered an incredible finish between a trio of talented gallopers, but after a tense wait, the group three Winning Edge Presentations Winter Cup (1600m) went the way of Adrian Bull’s Jay Bee Gee.
Jay Bee Gee had run in just one race since finishing back in the field in the group three New Zealand Cup (3200m) last November, with Bull returning to Riccarton to win the Amberley Cup (1600m) in June before preparing him for Saturday’s contest, concluding with a trial victory at Foxton on July 26.
The unique preparation turned out to be the perfect winning formula for the son of Complacent, who got in on the minimum of 53kg under Kelly Myers, while defending champion Belardo Boy was tasked with the 60kg top-weight and sat a $5.50 second-favourite, with Freeze Frame on top of the market at $5.10.
Jumping from barrier 16, Myers ensured she wouldn’t be caught wide going forward to sit outside the early leader in Green Luck, with the initial pace short-lived as Craig Grylls sent Bradman onto the speed at the 1000m mark.
Bradman left much of the field flat-footed and Jay Bee Gee went with him, the gelding looking to be running into second for much of the straight before Freeze Frame came scorching down the outside and the trio went to the post in unison, with a photo-finish required between the latter pair leaving an anxious wait for connections.