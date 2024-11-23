Promising stayer Nereus put his current campaign back on track when he captured an action-packed Group 3 TAB Counties Cup (2100m) on Saturday.
The field of 14 runners was thrown into chaos after 500m when Arby dropped rider Matt Cartwright after making contact with the inside running rail leaving the straight for the first time.
Severely checked in the incident were Cognito, Blue Moon, Sassy Lass and Ess Vee Are while the rest of the field were also subsequently hampered as the riderless Ess Vee Are raced through the field to land in front of pacemakers Bosch and Quality Time, causing all riders to proceed with extreme caution from there on in.
While all this was happening Nereus and rider Joe Doyle enjoyed an economical run in midfield before improving wide on the home turn with the Te Akau Racing pair of Qali Al Farrasha and Cognito tracking him at every stride.
Nereus, sporting the well-known colours of the Chittick family, and Qali Al Farrasha set down to fight out the finish at the 150m with the Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray-trained son of Savabeel gaining the upper hand at the post by half a length with Cognito, who did a wonderful job to put himself into contention after the early check, shading The Odyssey for third.