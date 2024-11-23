Ritchie was delighted to take out the contest with the Waikato Stud homebred five-year-old who had made a mixed start to his spring campaign, forcing a slight tinkering with his race plans including dropping him back to 1600m at his last start before stepping up in distance again for the Counties feature.

“We backed off him and went back to the mile last time always thinking he would make a stayer,” Ritchie said.

“He just wasn’t there that last 10% [lately], but the warmer temperature overnight has brought his coat through while he is a horse that goes best with his races spaced. He has really picked his appetite up in the last week so the signs were there he would go well and he has.

“It was a messy race with some hard luck stories I’m sure, but it is fantastic for Colm and I to have a horse like this winning in the Waikato Stud colours. They are obviously a big part of New Zealand racing and it is great to do it for Mark and George (Chittick) who are here at the track.”

Ritchie is keen to look ahead to more of the big Summer Cup races if the horse can continue on his development path.

“He has a magnificent pedigree, being by a champion stallion who keeps producing, and out of a fantastic mare,” he said.

“It suggests he is going to get to a Cups trip and it would be nice if we could get him to run two miles as there is a lot more money in those races.”

Doyle, who brought up a winning stakes double on the day after earlier taking the Listed Haunui Farm Counties Bowl (1100m) aboard Luberon, was pleased with how the race had panned out despite some challenges.

“I followed Ryan Elliot (No Compromise) around and didn’t think I was in a bad spot,” he said.

“I thought we’d be following something good and when the loose horse went around the speed was really on and that set it up nicely for us.

“Going down the back I thought we would be right in it and he was good and tough up the straight.

“The Te Akau horse (Qali Al Farrasha) went past him and he knuckled back down and got to the line.”

Nereus is out of Waikato Stud’s Pins mare Eudora, the dam of outstanding Group One winning filly Savvy Coup who is the older full sister of Nereus. Included in his extended family are stakes performers Ocean Emperor, Tootsie and Legless Veuve along with three-time Group One winner Probabeel.

He has now won six of his 14 starts and over $372,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk