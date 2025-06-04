“CatWalk was originally started by a group of friends who wanted to help me,” said Williams, who operates Little Avondale Stud with husband Sam.

“When we had a big chat about it, we talked about the fact that ACC are here for the practical things like ramps into houses and making things like showers accessible.

“We decided that if we were going to make a difference, we needed to back research, and no one was doing it at the time. That is how CatWalk came about, and it has just grown from an idea into a real movement in 20 years.

“What we are really proud of is that we are now a global entity. We work closely with our partnerships with Spinal Research UK, Christopher Reeve Foundation, Perry Cross in Australia, and we are so close to some really significant breakthroughs, it is really exciting.

“We are 20 years in, which is great, but the ultimate goal would be for CatWalk to be obsolete and not required any more.

“That’s a goal, and the money can go elsewhere. I am really proud of our team, who continue to work so hard and keep the flag flying.”

Williams said the thoroughbred industry has been a pivotal supporter of the Trust.

“CatWalk could not have done it without the backing of the thoroughbred industry. They have been an enormous support.

“We are not stopping yet, there is still more to achieve. It is not about the accolades, it is about getting people back on their feet, so there is more to come.”

Williams has also been recognised for her services to equestrian sport, with Monday’s honour complementing her induction into the Equestrian Sports New Zealand Hall of Fame two years ago.

She owes her love for horses to mother Maureen and said her formative years in the saddle were a key part in building her resilient nature and preparing her for the struggles of life in a wheelchair.

“I was lucky to have a mum that was horse mad and got me into horses. I always say horses take you places, so it doesn’t matter whether it is polo, eventing, showjumping or racing, the relationship with the horse is key for so many reasons.

“Life is hard, and it throws a lot of challenges at you, and especially in the horse world. The highs are jolly high, but by golly, the lows can be low. I think having that education on a horse at an early age set me up for dealing with this spinal injury.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, we all have our challenges, and it is about getting up, getting going and keep putting one foot in front of the other and doing the best you can.”

Williams has been inundated with messages since the announcement of her Damehood but said the first to reach out yesterday was Cambridge Stud’s Brendan Lindsay.

He was also recognised in the King’s Birthday honours, having been appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and philanthropy.

“One of the first texts [she received] was from Brendan,” Williams said. “I feel very fortunate to be in great company and from someone I admire enormously for all the work that he has done from the business he built up and the work that he continues to do. To be beside him is a treat.

“I also had a beautiful text from one of our [CatWalk Trust] ambassadors, Sophia Malthus, and her words were ‘congratulations, but most of all, thank you’, so that meant a lot.

“I got a lovely text from our ambassador, Lance O’Sullivan, and I received a really lovely video from Roddy and Gina Schick [Windsor Park Stud]. It meant so much.

“We have great people in our industry and I feel very fortunate to be here.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk