Racing: Crocetti could skip Tarzino Trophy for Sydney

Punters should tread carefully with Crocetti as the first Group 1 race of the thoroughbred season starts to come more sharply into focus.
Because co-trainer Danny Walker admits he already has a Plan B for the superstar that could see him racing in Australia without contesting the Tarzino Trophy at Hastings on September 7.
Crocetti will head to a trial at Taupō tomorrow on what could be a huge pointer to the spring ahead, with exciting 3-year-old Move To Strike and star mare Orchestral also down to run in the three trials to be run before the meeting starts.
The actual race meeting sees the return of many of the country’s elite 3-year-olds, including Karaka Million winner Velocious, so the whole season takes a step up tomorrow.
Crocetti, who won his resumption race at Ruakākā a fortnight ago, is the $2.50 TAB favourite for the Tarzino at Hastings but Walker says while that is the preferred option, he has also made a tentative booking for Crocetti to fly to Sydney the same weekend instead.