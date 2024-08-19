Racing: Crocetti could skip Tarzino Trophy for Sydney

“We want to start at Hastings but we won’t on a heavy track,” says Walker, who trains the 4-year-old with Arron Tata.

“We’ve made that very clear and we’re sticking to it, so if Hastings comes up heavy, he’ll fly to Sydney that weekend instead and race the following Saturday.”

If Crocetti is on that flight, his first Sydney target would be the Theo Marks Stakes (1300m) at Rosehill on September 14.

“If we got down that path, then he will stay in Sydney and contest the Silver Eagle and then hopefully the Golden Eagle.”

The Golden Eagle is the A$10 million 4-year-olds race at Rosehill on November 2, with the Rosehill track possibly ideal for a horse such as Crocetti, who naturally likes to race handy, and he is $12 in the pre-noms market for the 1500m feature.

“Sydney is where we want to end up but we want to go through Hastings,” says Walker.

“So if the track is good enough, we’ll go to Hastings first, and if he runs top two there, Sydney is all go.”

Walker’s two sets of plans should act as a warning for punters, as Crocetti is so short in the Tarzino market and he is no good thing to turn up there, let alone win.

Many of those who are also being aimed at the first Group 1 of the season will have the first starts of their campaigns in the Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa this Saturday, which is set to draw a high-class even field.

