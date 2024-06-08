Malt Time winning at Ruakaka on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

Quality mare Malt Time showed her undoubted class when she blitzed her rivals in the closing stages of the feature event at Ruakaka on Saturday, the Porthouse Bar Eatery Bream Bay Sprint (1400m).

The Shaun and Emma Clotworthy-trained mare was having her second run in a new campaign and stripped a lot fitter after finishing fifth first up over 1300m at Te Rapa last month.

Ridden by apprentice Ace Lawson-Carroll, who reduced her 59kgs impost down to 57kgs with his 2kg apprentice allowance, the multiple Group One placegetter lobbed along nicely at the rear of the nine-horse field as Side Eye and Trigon Lad disputed a solid pace throughout.

Approaching the home bend, it was evident that Malt Time was travelling better than her rivals and when Lawson-Carroll found a gap three off the fence at the 300m she exploded clear to put the final result beyond doubt, winning under a hold by nearly six lengths from Trigon Lad and local runner Chevron who fought out the minor placings.

It was mission accomplished for Shaun Clotworthy as he and Emma work out the next mission for the daughter of former Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) winner Adelaide.

“It was a good effort and getting back on a bit better surface helped,” Clotworthy said.

“Ace rode her a treat as they were in a tricky position early on, but he didn’t panic and has nice hands which saw her get a good run through them.

“He has nice balance and he really gets on with her which is half the battle.

“She will probably have just one more race which could be the Tauranga Classic (Listed, 1400m) or she might come back up here for the ITM/GIB Sprinter’s Final (1400m) on the 13th of July.

“After that, she will have a week or two out and then we will get her ready for the Spring.”

A beaming Lawson-Carroll was quick to admit he got a buzz out of the rapid finish from his mount.

“That felt good and fast too,” he said.

“It’s half the job to get her to settle and she did that well today. I saw Chevron making his run near the 600m and I waited and got the run inside of him and she let down really well.

“The track seems to be shifting a little bit but if you are patient enough you get the run you want.”

Bred by Nearco Stud and raced by Bill and Carrie Borrie who purchased her off gavelhouse.com back in 2018 as a broken-in two-year-old, Malt Time is out of the Pins mare Pimms Time, who numbered the Group 2 Travis Stakes (2000m) amongst her six career victories.

Her extended family includes dual Group One winner Railings and Australian champion three and four-year-old Emancipation.

She has now won five of her 28 starts and over $323,000 in prize money.

-LOVERACING.NZ News Desk