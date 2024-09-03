“We are going to take it one race at a time with her,” she said. “She is not a very big filly, there is not a lot of her. She is a November foal, so she still lacks a bit of maturity and is on the weaker side.

“She is nominated for the 1000 Guineas, but we will just get through tomorrow and reassess after that. She will tell us whether we press on to those races or put her aside and wait until after Christmas and let her develop.”

A race prior, stablemate It’s Pedro will be out to break maiden ranks when he contests the Waharoa Transport Co. (1995) LTD 1200.

“Two starts ago he ran really well at Pukekohe where he was just beaten on a heavy track,” Weatherley said.

“Last start at Taupo, I just think the track was too good for him. He finished fifth but he probably just wants it wet, and he is going to get that wet track again tomorrow. With a bit of luck, I think he can be right there.”

Meanwhile, Weatherley was happy enough with the way Group Three winner Arby and stakes winner Ess Vee Are competed in their respective 1300m trials at Cambridge Synthetic on Tuesday.

“Arby has trialled twice now and went over a bit further today,” Weatherley said. “He is probably better suited going the other way around. We will look to kick him off over a mile first-up, he is quite a dour stayer. We have no real set plans with him at the moment.

“I am really happy with Ess Vee Are. He has trialled well both times. He put himself right there today and travelled quite keen and was very happy and full of himself.

“We are not 100% sure about whether or not we are going to start him over 1400m or a mile first-up. We are waiting for the better tracks for him. Both him and Arby like good tracks, so we don’t really want to rush to get them out on these bad tracks at the moment. It shouldn’t be long until the weather turns.

“The New Zealand Cup (Gr.3, 3200m) is his main aim at this stage. It definitely looks a nice race for him, so we will just plot a path to get him to the New Zealand Cup and go from there.”

While both horses could be in for a big spring, Group One-winning stablemate Pier has been ruled out of racing until next year.

“We are scratching our head with him at the moment,” Weatherley said. “He has just had a bit of a niggly issue and, at this stage, we are going to be putting him aside for three to six months and give him a bit of time again.”





