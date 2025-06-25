Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

NZ bans offshore betting, TAB gains monopoly with new law

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Spectators look on at the Karaka Millions, at Elllerslie, in January. Photo / Photosport

Spectators look on at the Karaka Millions, at Elllerslie, in January. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand punters will no longer be able to bet with overseas bookmaker under new laws that will come into effect next week.

Legislation making it illegal for overseas-based betting operators to accept bets from inside New Zealand unanimously passed its third reading in Parliament today (Wednesday) and is expected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing