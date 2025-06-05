Dean Shannon has helped New Zealand racing enormously.

Dean Shannon, one of the most powerful people in the New Zealand racing industry, is stepping down from his role as chief executive of Entain Australia.

Shannon, who has overseen the strategic partnership between Entain and TAB NZ since it was signed two years ago, will leave his role on June 30.

His resignation will be seen as a major loss for the New Zealand racing industry. Not only had Entain breathed economic life into the struggling industry under Shannon’s guidance, but it has also been heavily involved with promoting racing.

Shannon was a racing and breeding enthusiast before his Entain role, which also oversees bookmaking brands Ladbrokes and Neds, and was instrumental in Entain investing heavily in promoting racing in New Zealand, including setting up bonuses to encourage breeding and participation.

Shannon is particularly keen on harness racing, owning many horses including open-class pacing star Merlin, and under the Entain/TAB NZ deal harness racing here has flourished through increased support.