“She had just been shod and really didn’t think it was much and either did their vets,” said Forsman.

“But they came back this morning and she looked to trot up fine and there was no sign of any heat or pulsing in her hooves, which has appeared to be the problem the day before.

“They flexed her up [checked joints by moving them] and couldn’t find an issue but they still weren’t totally happy.

“I had one more look at it just now [Friday afternoon] and I’ve decided to take her out and not risk her for both reasons.”

Positivity could now run in the Moonee Valley Cup next Friday if she returns to full soundness quickly enough.

Forsman still has Aegon racing at Caulfield tomorrow and he will not be worried by the wet track so could be each-way value.

Earlier in the day, Te Akau mare Quintessa races but she would be better suited by a drier track than looks likely.

The rain has thrown the Caulfield Cup market into confusion so punters might be wise to wait and watch to see how the track plays early in the day.

