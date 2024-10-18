New Zealand’s sole rep in today’s A$5 million ($5.52m) Caulfield Cup has been scratched.
Positivity was taken out of the iconic race yesterday afternoon after a dramatic day that saw her Cup place under threat for two different reasons.
Trainer Andrew Forsman was already concerned by the heavy rain that was falling in Melbourne with more forecast, with Positivity preferring a good track.
But that ended up being the lesser of two issues after Positivity showed minor signs of lameness in a hoof first on Thursday and then again yesterday.
Racing Victoria vets inspected all Caulfield Cup contenders over the last two days and Positivity showed the slight signs of discomfort when trotted up.