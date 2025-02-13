“It fits in well and she doesn’t need to go back to Ellerslie, she’s already raced well there.”

Ardalio will be opposed by high-quality stablemate Provence, who has made impressive progress this preparation and capped off by her last-start success in the Group 1 Thorndon Mile (1600m).

“She will have to carry a bigger weight and, again, it will top her off well for another Group One [HKJC World Pool New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes, 1600m],” Marsh said.

“She has done a marvellous job and it’s great for breeder Tony Rider to have a Group One-winning mare by Savabeel.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Group 2 J Swap Contractors Ltd Matamata Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) will see Marsh’s promising juveniles To Cap It All and Tale Of The Gypsy go head-to-head.

The former won the Listed Wellesley Stakes (1100m) at Trentham on debut while Tale Of The Gypsy overcame a wide run at Te Aroha to score at the first time of asking and again covered extra ground when finishing fourth at Ellerslie.

“They are both racing very well and we took them to Tauranga last week for a gallop and they haven’t missed a beat since,” Marsh said.

“They are in great order and it will probably come down to luck in the running.”

Marsh’s representative in the other 2-year-old feature, the Group 3 Fairview Matamata Slipper (1200m), is first-starter Ammirati.

“He’s a Savabeel colt we really like, he’s done nothing wrong and his trials have been good,” he said.

“It’s only a small field and we thought he deserved a crack at a stakes race. He lacks ringcraft, but he has got plenty of ability.”

Rounding off the black-type team is Dundeel mare Doddle in the Listed Matamata Veterinary Services Kaimāī Stakes (2000m) following an open handicap win at Taupō and a solid second at Tauranga.

“She missed a run in an open 1500m that El Vencedor won when she drew barrier 19 and didn’t feel that was a good fit for her,” Marsh said.

“We’ve put plenty of work into her on the track and we’d love her to get a bit of black type, her form has been good and she’s getting better and better with age.”

