Lindsay Park looks on Brightside in Cox Plate field

Mr Brightside worked in winkers, an additional gear change for Saturday, which Hayes is hoping will assist.

“We’re hoping that [winkers] is the one percenter that can get that extra length. He’s won a couple of Group1s with winkers on before.”

Mr Brightside has been a consistent performer for the Hayes brothers and they are confident of another bold showing from their charge.

“He’s in a good frame of mind, he’s a happy horse. He’s a horse that has never let us down. He’s never run a bad race, he’s always consistent and you’d be crazy to think he’s not going to be in the finish. He’s rock hard fit, he had a good, hard run at 2000m, you can just see a bit of rib now, and he’s ready to go.”

Hayes is also looking forward to lining-up fellow Kiwi-bred Evaporate in the race. The 3-year-old son of Per Incanto has been in a purple patch of form, winning his first four starts this preparation, including the Group2 Stutt Stakes (1600m), before placing in the Group1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m).

He will carry a featherweight under the weight-for-age conditions, with Hong Kong-based hoop Karis Teetan booked to ride.

“I think we’re going to run. With 49.5kg, it’s an opportunity you don’t often get. We did think long and hard about it, and last minute, we thought it would be silly not to, so we’re going to have a go. Karis Teetan has been booked, and we are just thrilled with him. He’s done everything right.

“When you look back through the 3-year-olds, they’ve got a good record in this race. We beat Broadsiding home [in the Caulfield Guineas] and he’s got a great record at The Valley, he’s fit and ready to go.

“He’s running against the best, but with that weight swing, you never know, and this is why I think those 3-year-olds have a good record in the race. Hopefully it can all go to plan.”

The Cox Plate is shaping to be a small but select field this year, and Hayes is looking forward to seeing what unfolds.

“This is a unique year. I think it’s the smallest field they’ve had in a while. It’s going to be very tactical. It has Pride of Jenni in it and I think it’s going to be an exciting race.

“Every horse in the race deserves to be there and I’m really excited. It’s something that as a trainer you work for to try to win, and we’ve got a genuine chance. Sometimes you have got to sit back and stop stressing and just enjoy it.” LoveRacing.NZ











