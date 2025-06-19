Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Kiwi trotters Bet N Win and Oscar Bonavena set for Aussie wins

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Oscar Bonavena (blue) winning at Addington last November. Photo / Race Images

Oscar Bonavena (blue) winning at Addington last November. Photo / Race Images

A trio of harness racing rarities could all pay dividends on either side of the Tasman this weekend.

While tonight has the usual Friday Night Lights meetings at Addington and Alexandra Park, the eyes of harness racing fans are starting to be cast overseas as the Inter Dominions in Brisbane

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing