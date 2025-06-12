Six months before that he won the Group 1 Invercargill Cup and was a player at New Zealand Cup level, relishing the lung-searing nature of elite-level racing.

He has struggled to return to that level in the last eight months but Brent White says he likes what he has seen lately.

“He had one of those interrupted seasons at the back end of last season when we couldn’t get him spot on,” he says.

“But he trialled well recently and Blair [Orange, driver] gave us the thumbs up to go north.

“We thought there were two or three races up there over winter that would suit him, with maximum backmarks and maybe small fields and this has come up like that.

“He is getting older, like all of us, and maybe isn’t quite as quick as he used to be but I think he can still have a very good winter up there.”

Orange’s son Harrison, who is having a remarkable season and leads the North Island drivers’ premiership, will partner American Me. For punters who don’t like backing horses who have been off the winner’s list for so long, it is hard to find a logical danger to America Me but Seaclusion is a mare in form who driver James Stormont is adamant can be just as potent driven with a sit.

Tonight’s meeting continues a heartening run of strong winter cards at the Park with plenty to keep punters interested, the first race being a good trotting race in which the conditions suit Hillbilly Blues.

That could start another night of trotting domination for trainers Michelle Wallis and Bernie Hackett, who have one of the better-value bets of the night in Viscount Mackendon in Race 6.

He has been running on well behind high-class three-year-olds in recent starts and meets easier opposition over 2200m tonight, so if he can make the most of barrier 1 his $6 opening fixed-odds price will be over the odds.

The stable also has Manchester’s Moment and Maro Mackendon as winning chances in the last race.

Earlier in the night the $34,000 Woodlands Stud Silk Road Final is a rarity in that Princess Of Savoy (Race 2, No. 6) is the warm favourite even though she burned punters by galloping in the score up last Friday.

There is no doubting her promise but with the 2200m mobile containing plenty of depth, her $2.45 opening price was a touch surprising.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk