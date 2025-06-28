Fannin was proud of the way his charge stuck to his guns throughout, while admitting he hasn’t been an easy horse to prepare on his journey to where he currently sits.

“Satisfaction is the word, as a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes with this horse to get him to where he is today,” Fannin said.

“Hazel and I and a lot of owners are involved in this horse, which is what racing is all about and I’m sure they have got a big thrill out of this win.

“I was concerned when we saw the field come out as there didn’t look to be a real leader in the race and although he was keen in front he can also baulk at the fences when he is like that.

“He landed in front [over every fence] and grabbed the bit when something came up to challenge him. I wasn’t concerned when Call Me Jack came up beside us as it probably helped my horse a little bit.

“He does stay really well and came away at the finish.”

Fannin now has his eyes on the $200,000 Racecourse Hotel & Motor Lodge 150th Grand National Steeplechase (5600m) at Riccarton in August, a race he has won the last three editions of aboard reigning New Zealand Jumper of the Year West Coast and looks likely to try to defend his crown once again.

Raced by a large group of owners that includes Fannin himself and recent additions the micro-share syndicator RNZ Frac Club 6 Syndicate, Jesko has won seven races and placed in a further six for over $170,940 in stakes after Fannin purchased him for just $3300 via gavelhouse.com in 2021.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk