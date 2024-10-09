The Reserve Bank has today cut the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 4.75%. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Horse of the Year Imperatriz had a near-perfect season in Australia last term and was duly crowned Champion Sprinter at the Australian Horse of the Year Awards in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Trained by Mark Walker, Imperatriz recorded each of her five Group One wins last season in the hands of Te Akau Racing’s stable rider Opie Bosson, who recorded his 98th Group One win when she retained her crown in the Group One William Reid Stakes (1200m) at The Valley in March.

“It was a great honour to win Australian Sprinter of the Year and it was thoroughly deserved,” Walker said.

“It was an unbelievable season of racing that she had in 2023/24 and everyone involved was so proud of her, which included those that worked with her at Te Akau Stud, the stables at Matamata and Cranbourne, and every part of the Te Akau training operation played its part in her success.

“The ownership group were fantastic to deal with and she was a dream horse ever since Dave (Ellis, Te Akau Racing principal) bought her as a yearling at Magic Millions.”