Imperatriz crowned Champion Sprinter at Australian Horse of the Year Awards

By LOVERACING.NZ News Desk
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
New Zealand Horse of the Year Imperatriz had a near-perfect season in Australia last term and was duly crowned Champion Sprinter at the Australian Horse of the Year Awards in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Trained by Mark Walker, Imperatriz recorded each of her five Group One wins last season in the hands of Te Akau Racing’s stable rider Opie Bosson, who recorded his 98th Group One win when she retained her crown in the Group One William Reid Stakes (1200m) at The Valley in March.

“It was a great honour to win Australian Sprinter of the Year and it was thoroughly deserved,” Walker said.

“It was an unbelievable season of racing that she had in 2023/24 and everyone involved was so proud of her, which included those that worked with her at Te Akau Stud, the stables at Matamata and Cranbourne, and every part of the Te Akau training operation played its part in her success.

“The ownership group were fantastic to deal with and she was a dream horse ever since Dave (Ellis, Te Akau Racing principal) bought her as a yearling at Magic Millions.”

Ellis purchased Imperatriz out of Bhima Thoroughbreds’ 2020 Gold Coast Yearling Sale draft for $360,000 and she went on to win 19 of her 27 starts, including 10 Group Ones and earned more than $7.5 million in prizemoney.

Imperatriz was retired earlier this year, and in a full circle moment was offered at Magic Million’s Gold Coast National Broodmare sale where she was purchased by Yulong for A$6.6m, becoming the highest-priced filly or mare ever sold in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Ben [Gleeson, Te Akau Racing Cranbourne assistant trainer] and I visited her last week at Yulong Stud, north of Melbourne, and we were amazed at the facilities there, simply world-class, and we got to give Imperatriz a pat and see what wonderful order she’s in after being served by Pierata (Pierro) the week before,” Walker said.

“She’s on to the next stage of her career as a broodmare and mother and we look forward with great interest to seeing her progeny racing.”

