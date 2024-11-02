Advertisement
Horse racing: Wild Night back in full flight

NZ Herald
Wild Night winning Saturday’s open handicap (1300m) at Tauranga. Photo / Kenton Wright

A powerhouse performance in Saturday’s Financial Services (1300m) at Tauranga proved that former star three-year-old Wild Night is right back at the top of his game.

Te Akau Racing’s flashy chestnut strung together five wins in succession two seasons ago, including the Group 2 Sarten Memorial (1400m) and the Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m).

Wild Night followed up that winning sequence with a second placing in a star-studded Karaka Millions 3YO (1600m), chasing home Prowess and finishing just in front of Desert Lightning and Legarto. In his next start, he ran third behind Sharp ‘N’ Smart and Campionessa in the Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m).

A series of setbacks stopped Wild Night from performing anywhere near his best as a four-year-old last season, but he made a promising return with a first-up win at Matamata on October 2. Saturday’s $50,000 open handicap was a tougher test for the Vanbrugh gelding, but he passed with flying colours.

Jockey Vinnie Colgan put Wild Night in a handy position, sitting in third along the rail as Blissful Belle set the pace in front of Branciforti. Colgan moved Wild Night up alongside the leader at the home turn, and then he bounded clear with giant strides down the straight.

Group One mare La Crique burst out of the pack and ran home strongly in the final 100m, but Wild Night was home free. He won by two and a quarter lengths, clocking a quick 1:15.98 for 1300m. La Crique edged out Navigator by a nose in a tight photo for second.

Wild Night was bought for $50,000 by David Ellis from Book 1 of Karaka 2021. His 15-race career has now produced eight wins, three placings and $527,440 in stakes.

“He’s in fantastic form,” said Sam Bergerson, who trains in partnership with Mark Walker. “A massive thank you to all our team, especially at the colt barn, and the owners have been very patient as well. It hasn’t been an easy ride with him. He’s been through plenty of adversity.

“But we gave him a long break at the end of his last campaign, then brought him back up nice and slowly. He seems to be back at his best now. He’s a sound, happy horse and in great form.

“He had the trip to Te Rapa on Monday, where the meeting was abandoned. Coming here today instead and staying at 1300m second-up was a bit of a worry, plus he’s probably better left-handed – he just got on the wrong leg there at one stage. But it was awesome to see him stretch out the way he did down the straight.”

Walker and Bergerson are now likely to step Wild Night back up on to the big-race stage.

“We’ll work through some possible targets with the team,” Bergerson said. “But one option might be to bring him back here for the Tauranga Stakes (Group 2, 1600m) in a couple of weeks before carrying on down to Trentham for the TAB Classic (Goup 1, 1600m).”

Wild Night kicked off a successful hour for the Walker-Bergerson team, with stablemate Bellatrix Star running an enormous race for second in the Gr.1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington not long afterwards.

Meanwhile, La Crique’s trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander were more than satisfied with the six-year-old’s first-up performance under 60.5kg at Tauranga. Saturday’s race was her first start since she won the A$500,000 Magic Millions National Classic (1600m) in Brisbane in June, and she went into the race without any trials.

“I thought that was a cracking run under the weight,” Katrina Alexander said. “She tends to put in a good performance first-up without quite winning, and it was more of the same today.

“She’ll go to Pukekohe next for the Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (Group 2, 1400m). It was an improver’s run today, and hopefully she can build on that.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

