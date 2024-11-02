A powerhouse performance in Saturday’s Financial Services (1300m) at Tauranga proved that former star three-year-old Wild Night is right back at the top of his game.
Te Akau Racing’s flashy chestnut strung together five wins in succession two seasons ago, including the Group 2 Sarten Memorial (1400m) and the Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m).
Wild Night followed up that winning sequence with a second placing in a star-studded Karaka Millions 3YO (1600m), chasing home Prowess and finishing just in front of Desert Lightning and Legarto. In his next start, he ran third behind Sharp ‘N’ Smart and Campionessa in the Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m).
A series of setbacks stopped Wild Night from performing anywhere near his best as a four-year-old last season, but he made a promising return with a first-up win at Matamata on October 2. Saturday’s $50,000 open handicap was a tougher test for the Vanbrugh gelding, but he passed with flying colours.
Jockey Vinnie Colgan put Wild Night in a handy position, sitting in third along the rail as Blissful Belle set the pace in front of Branciforti. Colgan moved Wild Night up alongside the leader at the home turn, and then he bounded clear with giant strides down the straight.