“The way he races, he always hits the line and he’s gone well at Ellerslie before so it’s a good chance to test the waters.”

Habana has won eight of his 21 starts with victories in the Group 2 Rich Hill Mile (1600m) and the Listed Fulton Family Mile (1600m) on his CV.

“He relaxes in his races and most of the time he wins by a head or gets beaten by a short margin and that’s because he can hit the front and loaf,” Noble said.

“Over 2000m, he should have something to chase and we think he’ll be competitive, especially at weight-for-age which suits him a lot better now.”

Should Habana perform up to expectations in the hands of regular rider Warren Kennedy, the Group 1 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic (2000m) on Boxing Day will be a summer target.

Barnmate Terra Mitica made good progress last season with a pair of middle-distance open handicap victories and finished fourth in the Group 3 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2400m).

The imported mare will appreciate the step up in distance after three unplaced lead-up outings.

“We haven’t had the rub of the green with her yet this prep, I’m keen on the Counties Cup (Group 3, 2100m) and couldn’t really find another 2000m race for her before that,” Noble said.

“Fresh-up, they ran her off their feet and second-up it was a really wet track and then she drew the outside and was caught wide.

“Her form line looks terrible for one of our horses, but she’s much better than that.”

There is also a renewal of a successful association for Cambridge Stud with visiting jockey Kevin Stott, who won the Group 1 Royal Ascot Jubilee Stakes (1200m) aboard Hello Youmzain before he embarked on his stallion career.

“Warren is obviously our retained jockey and when Kevin came out here, we said if there was a chance to give him a ride or two then we would be more than happy to,” Noble said.

“He’s a very accomplished jockey and an English rider with an English horse might be the key.”

Noble also has a top chance at Ellerslie with Frostfair, who is likely to run in the Champion 2YO Sword Of State (1400m) in preference to the Stella Artois Handicap (1100m).

“Unfortunately, Warren was committed to his wife’s horse (Subtle Power) in the 1400m and Frostfair drew three in that,” Noble said.

“She drew 11 out of 11 in the 1100m and we’ve got Vinnie Colgan on in the 1400 so we’re leaning toward that.

“She is very well and has had a couple of wide barriers without much luck in the running and she hasn’t been out of the first four in her life, so I’m sure she’ll be competitive.”

