Exciting local three-year-old Dan Vegas added a second victory to his unbeaten record with another dominant front-running performance in Saturday’s Truweld Engineering 3YO (1400m) at Ruakaka.
The well-related gelding turned heads at the previous Ruakaka meeting on June 8, leading all the way for a smart debut victory over 1400m. He lined up for his second career appearance over the same course and distance on Saturday, taking on a talented field of three-year-olds, and was every bit as impressive.
Drawn awkwardly in gate 11 of 12, Dan Vegas charged out of the gates to take the lead and move across to the rail inside the first 50m of the race. He never looked back from there and never relinquished his advantage.
Challengers lined up to try to run him down in the straight, but Dan Vegas kicked again for jockey Jasmine Fawcett and maintained a clear lead all the way to the finish. He stopped the clock at 1:22.85 and finished a length and a half in front of Swycho and Full Noise.
Fawcett has been with Dan Vegas every step of the way in his promising career, guiding him to a three-length trial win in early May and then both of his raceday successes.