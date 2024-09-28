Once he balanced up Age Of Discovery swept to the front at the 200m and eased to the line a length and a half to the good of Cloche and Simsala who chased bravely but to no avail.

Walker, who prepares the colt with co-trainer Sam Bergerson, was pleased with the performance of both horse and rider as he looks ahead to bigger targets including a possible tilt at the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on 9 November.

“Dave (Ellis) bought him out of Windsor Park’s draft and we’ve always thought quite a bit of him,” Walker said.

“First prep, you’re always a bit mindful that they have to get through the early races, but you’d think he’d love a mile here.

“Wiremu (Pinn) rode him confidently and he’s riding really well. We’ve taken him under our wing and if we can keep him on the straight and narrow he’s as good as any rider going around.

“Our theory is that the more practice he (Age Of Discovery) has here at Riccarton the better, so we’ll probably come back here for the War Decree (Gr.3, 1600m) at the end of October.

“He’s a really exciting colt and we’ve got him on the right track towards the 2000 Guineas. It was pleasing, just the way he did it today, to see him relax beautifully and really attack the line.”

Not one to trumpet his achievements Walker has won 11 Champion Trainer titles, trained 36 Group One winners, recorded his 1000th domestic win in 2022, the same year in which he recorded the fastest 100 wins and NZ record 203 wins in a season.

To date, he has trained 1279 wins in New Zealand, 684 in Singapore, and 37 following victory overnight by Bellatrix Star in the Scarborough Stakes (Gr. 3, 1200m) at Moonee Valley.

“I’m very thankful to have had the opportunities that I’ve had over the years. I’m still quite young (53), plenty of life left in me and I’m looking forward to training the next thousand,” he said.

Bred by Windsor Park Stud from their Fastnet Rock mare Bayrock, Age Of Discovery was a $625,000 purchase by Te Akau Racing boss David Ellis from their Book 1 draft at Karaka in 2023.

He is the younger brother of Australian stakes winner Hindaam while Gr.1 Coolmore Stakes (1200m) and Gr.1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1200m) winner Merchant Navy features in his extended pedigree.

- Trackside.co.nz