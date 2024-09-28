Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Trainer Mark Walker records 2000th race win as Age of Discovery takes victory at Rangiora

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Mark Walker. Photo / Ajay Berry (Race Images South)

Mark Walker. Photo / Ajay Berry (Race Images South)

Trainer Mark Walker achieved another notable milestone when Age of Discovery bolted home in the Rangiora New World Guineas Trial (1400m) at Riccarton.

The win was victory number 2000 for Walker in a stellar career that has seen him dominate in New Zealand and Singapore for Te Akau Racing whilst he is also quickly establishing his presence for the Te Akau team from their Cranbourne base in Australia.

One of the hallmarks of Walkers mentorship has been his uncanny ability with the younger horses and Age Of Discovery looks another potential topliner in the making.

Successful on debut at the venue over 1200m a fortnight again, Age Of Discovery was backed off the board on this occasion, starting at $1.30 on the tote and he never gave his multitude of supporters a worry as he made it two wins from just two starts.

Allowed to find his feet and a good rhythm early in the piece by rider Wiremu Pinn, the son of Savabeel looked to be travelling sweetly as Pinn angled him into the clear from a rearward position approaching the home turn.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Once he balanced up Age Of Discovery swept to the front at the 200m and eased to the line a length and a half to the good of Cloche and Simsala who chased bravely but to no avail.

Walker, who prepares the colt with co-trainer Sam Bergerson, was pleased with the performance of both horse and rider as he looks ahead to bigger targets including a possible tilt at the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on 9 November.

“Dave (Ellis) bought him out of Windsor Park’s draft and we’ve always thought quite a bit of him,” Walker said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“First prep, you’re always a bit mindful that they have to get through the early races, but you’d think he’d love a mile here.

“Wiremu (Pinn) rode him confidently and he’s riding really well. We’ve taken him under our wing and if we can keep him on the straight and narrow he’s as good as any rider going around.

“Our theory is that the more practice he (Age Of Discovery) has here at Riccarton the better, so we’ll probably come back here for the War Decree (Gr.3, 1600m) at the end of October.

“He’s a really exciting colt and we’ve got him on the right track towards the 2000 Guineas. It was pleasing, just the way he did it today, to see him relax beautifully and really attack the line.”

Not one to trumpet his achievements Walker has won 11 Champion Trainer titles, trained 36 Group One winners, recorded his 1000th domestic win in 2022, the same year in which he recorded the fastest 100 wins and NZ record 203 wins in a season.

To date, he has trained 1279 wins in New Zealand, 684 in Singapore, and 37 following victory overnight by Bellatrix Star in the Scarborough Stakes (Gr. 3, 1200m) at Moonee Valley.

“I’m very thankful to have had the opportunities that I’ve had over the years. I’m still quite young (53), plenty of life left in me and I’m looking forward to training the next thousand,” he said.

Bred by Windsor Park Stud from their Fastnet Rock mare Bayrock, Age Of Discovery was a $625,000 purchase by Te Akau Racing boss David Ellis from their Book 1 draft at Karaka in 2023.

He is the younger brother of Australian stakes winner Hindaam while Gr.1 Coolmore Stakes (1200m) and Gr.1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1200m) winner Merchant Navy features in his extended pedigree.

- Trackside.co.nz

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing