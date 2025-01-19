Emerging filly Perfumist has extended her picket-fence form-line when leading throughout to score a decisive victory in the Racing And Sports Handicap (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday and flagging her credentials for a lucrative target in New Zealand.
Ridden by Tyler Schiller, the daughter of El Roca made it four wins in succession, having stepped from a Mudgee Class 1 winner to a three-time city victor for in-form trainer Bjorn Baker and OTI Racing.
“She has done a marvellous job. Four in a row. We liked her, we actually bought her at the Ready To Run Sale in New Zealand a year and a bit ago, so she has taken work and she is just starting to put it together now,” Baker said.
“I thought she probably defied the pattern today, she was very good. Her work on Tuesday was outstanding, so off that alone, I had to give her a big chance but I was just a bit worried where we did end up.
“Tyler took the race by the scruff of the neck and rode her like the best horse.