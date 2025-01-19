“She has got a sprint and she definitely showed that at the top of the straight today. She was able to run into the wind and then kick off it.

“It is very exciting and the fact she is New Zealand bred, there is actually a slot race over there, the NZB Kiwi (1500m) a new slot race worth $3.5 million.

“Even in New Zealand dollars it is pretty good money. It could be interesting. It might be an option. Either way, she is definitely heading towards black-type.”

Winning rider Tyler Schiller said the filly had surprised him with her progression from the country and believes she will be suited up to 1800m.

“I think she is going to be better up in trip,” he said. “She is still over-racing a bit but I was very happy with the way when she got there, she relaxed, probably from the 800m to the 400m when I needed her to.

“I think when she goes further she is going to be better but she has definitely stayed on strong today.

“I feel like she keeps getting better every time.”

Perfumist breezed up in 10.7 seconds at the 2023 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale and the daughter of El Roca was purchased for $190,000 by the combination of Bjorn Baker Racing, bloodstock agents Phill Cataldo and Jim Clarke, along with OTI Racing.

Out of the Swiss Ace mare Tapputi, Perfumist’s name stems from her dam, with Tapputi, a female perfumer, the first chemist in history.

Westbury Stud will offer a half-brother by Redwood to Perfumist as Lot 876 in the Book 2 session of the forthcoming New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sales, which commence on January 26.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk