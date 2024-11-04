Two years ago this week Sharp ‘N’ Smart looked the winner of the A$2m Victoria Derby for Rogerson and superstar jockey James McDonald until Dee swooped past them in the shadows of the post on Manzoice.

Dee probably wasn’t Rogerson and wife Debbie’s favourite jockey right about then but if they defy the market to pull off the biggest race of them all today their names will forever be locked together in racing folklore.

It would be easy to paint this as a Kiwi racing fairytale, Rogerson the veteran trainer who has been there, done that calling on a young New Zealand star to help resurrect the career of the former Horse of the Year who hasn’t won a race in 20 months.

It is anything but.

Craig Williams was set to ride Sharp ‘N’ Smart until he piloted Onesmoothoperator to a stunning Geelong Cup two weeks ago, leaving the Rogersons needing a new jockey.

Dee saw his chance. He was outside the jockey’s room at The Valley two weeks ago, asked Debbie Rogerson if they would consider him for the Cup and the man known universally as “Rogey” knew it was too good an offer to turn down, Kiwi connection or not.

Sharp ‘N’ Smart was a strong third that night and Dee says if he has continued to improve he might give the jockey his best-ever Cup finish.

“I ran fifth a couple of years ago,” Dee told the Herald.

“That is as close as I have got because it is hard to get any Cup ride, let alone a winning chance.

“But this horse will suit the big track and like it firm so he has a few things in his favour.

“I liked what I saw from him when he was third at The Valley and he is a big strong horse.”

To add to the rivals-become-mates, or vice versa, narrative Manzoice is actually in today’s Cup too and will be ridden by Declan Bates, who until two days ago was riding Auckland Cup winner Mahrajaan until he got ruled out of the race.

So this is a Cup full of sliding doors and few understand that better than Positivity’s trainer Andrew Forsman.

Nine years ago he and training partner Murray Baker had Mongolian Khan as favourite for the Melbourne Cup after winning the Caulfield Cup but he missed the iconic race because of a colic attack.

Forsman is hoping for the reverse today as Positivity was scratched from the Caulfield Cup three weeks ago because of a hoof issue but gets her chance today, albeit from barrier 20.

“We are realistic because the draw could really hurt but she looks great and if she can get cover she might surprise a few people,” says Forsman. The New Zealand team is rounded out by Trust In You, who has a light weight, good barrier and can stay and could even be the first Kiwi home without surprising.

NZ’s Melbourne Cup runners

No. 6: Sharp ‘N’ Smart

No. 21: Positivity

No.24: Trust In You

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s racing editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse-racing carnivals.