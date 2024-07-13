Advertisement
Horse racing: Malt Time maintains perfect Ruakaka record

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Malt Time powering away with the ITM/GIB Sprinters’ Winter Championship Final. Photo / Therese Davis

The class of Group 1 performer Malt Time shone through again at Ruakaka on Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start to score a runaway win in the ITM/Gib Sprinters’ Winter Championship Final (1400m).

Malt Time was sent out as a $2.30 favourite for the $60,000 sprint feature, having scored impressive wins in both of her two previous starts at the venue including a six-length romp over the same distance two starts ago on June 8. In between times she was a strong-finishing second, against the pattern of the day, in the Listed Tauranga Classic (1400m).

The connections and supporters of Malt Time briefly had their hearts in their mouths as she missed the start and dropped out to be a clear last in the early stages of Saturday’s race, but jockey Ace Lawson-Carroll was unfazed. He allowed the seven-year-old to cruise around at the tail of the seven-horse field, then brought her to the outside and started to get her warmed up just before the home turn.

Malt Time was still second-last at the top of the straight, but then she produced a turn of foot that none of her rivals could match. She swept past them within a few powerful strides and drew clear, opening up a winning margin of three and a quarter lengths. The 1200m were run in 1:10.44 on a Good4 track.

“There was always going to be a bit of speed on in the race, so we just bided our time behind them,” Lawson-Carroll said. “I got her to the outside at the home turn and she won it very well. Now I’m just hoping I can stay with her for some of the bigger races coming up.”

Trained by Shaun and Emma Clotworthy for owners Bill and Carrie Borrie, Malt Time has now had 30 starts for six wins, eight placings and $373,164 in stakes.

She has performed right up to the highest level with placings in this season’s Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) and Group 1 TAB Classic (1600m), and those sorts of targets are again looming on her horizon.

“She gave us a little heart attack at the beginning there, but she knows what she’s doing,” Emma Clotworthy said. “She just watches it unfold and then produces that strong finish.

“It’s not the easiest to make a plan with a horse like her, but she’ll probably have a small break at some stage and then will hopefully be ready to rumble again in the spring.”

Shaun Clotworthy suggested during the week that possible upcoming targets for Malt Time might include another 1400m open handicap at Ruakaka on September 7, followed by a second shot at the Arrowfield Stud Plate at Hastings on September 28. The TAB now rates her a $14 chance for the latter event.

Local mare Pippy finished a gallant second on Saturday, continuing a career-best run of form that also included wins in Rating 60, Rating 65 and Rating 75 company in her three previous starts of the campaign. Consistent Byerley Park visitor Master Brutus was a short neck behind her in third, with another short head back to the fourth-placed Shamus.

-LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

