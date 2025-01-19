Dealt With winning the Elsdon Park 1400 on Sunday at Pukekohe Park. Photo / Kenton Wright

Unbeaten 3-year-old Dealt With has booked himself a ticket to the big dance with victory in Sunday’s Elsdon Park 1400, but it wasn’t without a heart-stopping moment in the home straight for Roger James and Robert Wellwood.

The son of Ace High debuted with a comfortable, albeit green win at Te Aroha earlier this month, and stepping into open age-group company at Pukekohe, he was fancied to replicate that result closing a narrow $3.20 favourite over First Dance ($3.30).

Powering from barrier three, Dealt With was keen to get on with the job and soon took up an uncontested lead in the hands of George Rooke, with Elegant Jazz in close quarters to his outer. He kicked strongly turning for home and put a margin on the field by the 150m, but that’s when it all nearly came unstuck, showing his inexperience and shying abruptly at the 100m post, unseating Rooke.

Despite this, Rooke managed to regain his balance, straighten the gelding and guide him home by three-quarters of a length to a fast-finishing First Dance.

After the race, Wellwood was full of praise for his promising galloper, while admitting it had been far from an easy watch.