“I have loved riding her and she has real class. I have been lucky enough to ride some really good horses for Robbie but she has that x-factor.”

While all of Leica Lucy’s summer wins have come on good tracks, she does have wet form should the rain return to Trentham today.

Punters taking the short odds might also ponder barrier 1 on a track where the inside could be cutting up late in the day, but Grylls has been very adept at finding the right gaps with Leica Lucy so it would surprise if she stays on the inner for long, should it deteriorate.

In an Oaks that lacks black-type depth, last-start Sunline Vase winner Island Life looks clearly the greatest danger to the favourite.

The Oaks is one of the last Group 1s of the season and that stage of the year tends to draw a line in the sand for Grylls.

He has been a contender for the jockeys' premiership over summer in recent seasons but always says he will wait until after the carnivals to decide whether to chase the title he has never won.

This year Grylls won’t be chasing the title because it is already his to lose.

He started yesterday with 98 wins for the season, 39 ahead of Lily Sutherland and Sam Spratt, equal on 59, and has been $1.01 to win the premiership for weeks with the TAB.

“I didn’t expect to be this far in front,” Grylls says with a smile.

“In the past I have got to this stage and had to decide whether I wanted to head south and add to the workload to make a go of it but it has never worked out.

“I am a busy rider anyway but having a good lead, I will just keep doing what I am doing, riding at the Central Districts meeting most weeks and all the northern ones.”

If Grylls stays injury-free he should claim the title when the season officially ends on July 31.

“It is something I have always wanted to achieve so I’d love to get it,” says the 35-year-old.

“But all I can do is keep riding and keep trying to be consistent, which I feel like I have this season.”

While the Oaks is the centrepiece of today’s meeting, it has a huge support programme headlined by the Wellington Guineas, the Cuddle Stakes, the Lightning and the St Leger.

The latter not only features last-start Auckland Cup winner Trav but also New Zealand Cup winner Mehzebeen and Wellington Cup winner Wolfgang, marking a very rare occasion the three reigning major cup winners in New Zealand have met in the same race later that season.

